PHL’s economic prospects remain bright–AmCham

CLARK FREEPORT—Despite the persistent anti-American pronouncements of President Duterte, the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) remains bullish on the economic prospects of the country, especially in this free port.

During the recent Quest Hotel and Conference Center Friendship Golf Tournament at the Mimosa golf course here, AmCham Philippines Director Ebb Hinchlife said he is still confident of forthcoming US investments in the country, especially in this free port, saying “it’s business as usual.”

Hinchlife said he is not worried of Mr. Duterte’s pronouncements and the AmCham remains strong and confident in doing business here.

This developed as the Central Luzon Networking Night of the AmCham was held on September 29 at the Quest Hotel inside the Mimosa Leisure Estate here, sponsored by Yats International Group of Companies.





“The main focus of this event is to gather AmCham members, friends and guest, and to expand business ties among them,” said Leah Torio, Yats marketing director.

The event started with socialization of all members and guests over a cheerful ambiance and a glass of wine sponsored by Yats Restaurant and Wine Bar, Torio said.

The night was concluded with a raffle, and throughout the evening all the guest enjoyed Yats’s selection of quality fine wine, she added.

Torio said Yats International Group of Companies is truly delighted to be AmCham’s Networking Night sponsor because the event provided a means for established members, business owners and nonmember guests to build a relationship among them and make the event a success.

Among the investments of the US in this free port are Texas Instruments and Sutherland Global Services, which both employs tens of thousands of workers.