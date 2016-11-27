PHL’s 2016 dairy imports to hit 2 MMT

The Philippines’s total dairy imports this year could expand by 8.1 percent to 2 million metric tons (MMT) liquid milk equivalent (LME) due to the rapid expansion of the food-processing sector.

The latest Global Agricultural Information Network (Gain) report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the global glut in dairy products and lower prices are encouraging local buyers to increase imports.

“Imports in 2016 [will] rise to 2 MMT if low global dairy prices continue to prevail, which is 150,000 metric tons [MT] above NDA [National Dairy Authority] estimates,” the report read.

NDA estimated that imports would reach 1.85 MMT LME by the end of 2016, up from 1.8 MMT in 2015. The attached agency of the Department of Agriculture said low global dairy prices and strong local demand boosted dairy imports last year.

Skim milk powder (SMP) imports, the Gain report said, will increase “significantly” this year as the Philippines expands its shipments of dairy products to the Asean region. Local producers are also stocking up on SMP to take advantage of low global dairy prices.

“Whole milk powder [WMP] imports in 2016 are also forecast to increase based on prices, but at a slower price than SMP,” the report read.

SMP and WMP imports comprise roughly 50 percent of Philippines’s total dairy imports. In 2015 the country’s SMP imports reached a total volume of 787,400 MT LME, while total WMP imports reached 134,100 MT LME.

“Imports of butter, cheese and liquid milk are all forecast to increase this year due to low prices and increasing demand for these products,” the report read.

The Philippines’s 2016 export of fluid milk could also expand to 384,960 MT LME from the 360,900 MT LME recorded a year ago.

The report noted that nonfat milk imports in 2016 could rise by 50 percent to 1.203 MMT LME compared to the 802,000 MT LME recorded in 2015.

Data also showed that dry WMP imports would increase by more than a quarter to 224,560 MT LME from 176,440 MT LME recorded a year ago, while cheese imports could grow by 10 percent to 121,220 MT LME from110,200 MT LME.

By volume, the major suppliers to the Philippines are New Zealand, with a 29 percent share of total imports; the US, 29 percent; and Australia, 8 percent.

According to the report prepared by the Foreign Agricultural Service in Manila, US dairy exports this year are expected to decline by roughly 20 percent in terms of value and may only reach $205 million.

“Due to increasing global milk production and a sharp decline in prices, US dairy exports are expected to decline 20 percent by value in 2016,” the report read.

“Dairy exports by volume are expected to remain flat. However, 2016 US nonfat dry milk powder exports by volume are expected to increase by 10 percent,” it added.

In 2015 the Philippines was the sixth-largest market for US dairy products by value at $251 million, down 40 percent from the prior year. The top US dairy exports to the Philippines in 2015 were nonfat dry milk powder ($165 million), dried whey ($15 million) and cheese ($8 million).

The Philippines imports virtually all of its dairy products, especially milk powder, as domestic production cannot meet the country’s dairy requirement of 1.955 MMT LME, according to the NDA.

Dairy products are currently the Philippines’s third-largest agricultural import after wheat and soybean meal.