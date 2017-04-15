PHL to remain Asean growth leader–Nomura economist

The Philippines is expected to outperform its Asean peers in terms of growth, as the economy continues to be well-positioned to face potential developments expected to affect the region’s economic performance.

In a recent talk, Nomura economist for Southeast Asia Euben Paracuelles said the Philippines—along with Indonesia—is set to post robust growth rates, contrasting the expected performances of Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in the near term.

Among the strengths of the Philippine economy that set the country apart from other nations in the region include its relatively small dependence on trade to be able to generate growth, as well as its favorable demographics and elevated level of dollar buffers against potential external stressors.

Paracuelles detailed that the demographic differences in the region is one of the main sources of uneven growth prospects in the region, adding he sees a very rapid pace of aging in Thailand and Singapore, as contrasted by the young population of the Philippines and Indonesia.

Buffers for policy changes in the global economy, according to Paracuelles, will also be crucial for the economy’s ability to grow, as rate hikes, especially from the United States, are expected this year.

“So that could be negative for some countries overall, because that could lead to capital outflows going back to the US, and being exacerbated by weaker currency for Asean. So, the key is to look at which countries have the ability to conquer that,” Paracuelles said.

High foreign reserve

The economist further said the Philippines and Indonesia have relatively high foreign-exchange reserve buffer compared to Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

Just last week the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported the country’s gross international reserves (GIRs) to have hit $80.87 billion at the end of the first quarter of the year.

This level was lower by $57 million than the end-February 2017 GIR of $81.44 billion. It is, however, higher by $180 million than the end-2016 level.

The Central Bank blamed the month-on-month decline to the outflows arising from the BSP’s foreign-exchange operations and the payments made by the national government for its maturing foreign-exchange obligations.

The BSP also said the decline could have been larger, if not partially offset by net foreign-currency deposits by the national government and revaluation adjustments on the BSP’s gold holdings resulting from the increase in the price of gold in the international market.

Despite the decline, the end-March 2017 GIR level can cover 8.9 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

It is also equivalent to 5.2 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity, or 3.9 times based on residual maturity.

Aside from a stronghold of reserves, Paracuelles also said only the Philippines could afford a rate hike from its central bank in the region, as other jurisdictions may favor a low rate bias due to the problems in their economies.

No worries

Central Bank Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr., however, earlier repeatedly said the Philippines’s monetary-policy stance need not move in sync with the US’s and that settings continue to remain “appropriate” for the time being.

In his latest statement following the release of inflation data, Tetangco told reporters there is no need to worry as the growth of prices in the country is expected to slow down toward the fourth quarter, thus putting inflation expectations in check and within target.

The governor also said the BSP “will make adjustments if and when needed” to monetary policy.

More than the rhetoric

Paracuelles, meanwhile, said “politics is something to watch out for” in the Philippines, as political noise is something that investors are continuously monitoring in the country.

“I think it is more about the rhetoric that comes from the President. I think foreign investors are always paying attention to it and they have a concern that this could derail economic reforms so that is always the thinking,” the Nomura economist said, talking to various investors.

Paracuelles also said that, in recent months, investors seemed to have gotten used to the president’s “manner of speaking and mind-set”. He said foreign players would want to see significant headway in the economy front of the Duterte administration, particularly in terms of the infrastructure ramp up and the tax-reform program.

Fitch Ratings latest assessment on the Philippines and the region backs up Paracuelles’s views, saying the potential political instability could be a “negative sensitivity” for the country’s credit rating.

“Deterioration in governance standards or political stability, for example, through escalation of violence associated with administration’s campaign against the illegal-drugs trade,” the credit ratings agency said.

Fitch also said possible weaker external buffers in the face of negative external developments could be negative for the country.

On the other hand, Fitch said continued strong growth without emergence of imbalances and maintenance of external buffers that are resilient to potential negative external developments and the further broadening of the government’s revenue base that lends greater stability to government finances are positive developments for the economy.

Just recently, Fitch affirmed the Philipines’s “BBB-” rating with a positive outlook. The credit watcher said this assessment is supported by continued strong and consistent macroeconomic performance, a net external creditor position and government debt levels that are below the “BBB” median.

“The rating remains constrained by levels of income and human development, which are lower than many of its peers, a narrow government revenue base and relatively weak governance standards,” Fitch said.

In the overall Asia-Pacific front, Fitch said growth momentum across the region remains resilient despite risks from US rate hikes, US dollar appreciation and threats of protectionism.

“Domestic demand has been robust on support from fiscal policy and infrastructure spending, as Fitch Ratings had anticipated. Moreover, consumer and business sentiment have improved on growth stabilization in China, and reforms in a number of countries. External demand has also strengthened, with exports and PMIs faring better than expected,” Fitch said in its report.

“However, the outlook could become more challenging as the year wears on if, as expected, global financial conditions tighten and US dollar appreciation resumes. Debt-servicing costs could rise in economies with high foreign-currency debt or dependence on foreign inflows,” Fitch added.