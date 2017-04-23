PHL technology business incubators being pushed

More than 50 officers and researchers from 10 state universities and colleges (SUCs) in the Philippines recently participated in a training-workshop to help them pursue their technology business incubators (TBIs).

Titled “Training cum Writeshop on the Establishment of Agribusiness Technology Business Incubators”, it was spearheaded by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research of the Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD) and held recently at the DOST-PCAARRD Innovation and Technology Center (DPITC) in Los Baños, Laguna.

The DOST defines TBI as a facility, which hosts start-ups and provides business development services. The DOST-PCAARRD believes that helping SUCs establish or enhance their respective agribusiness TBIs can create jobs, develop entrepreneurs, and promote public-private partnerships for regional economic development.

“The PCAARRD has always believed that strategic research and development activities facilitate growth and development of the agriculture, aquatic and natural resources sector of the country, especially if their outputs are effectively passed on to their intended users,” said Dr. Juanito T. Batalon, director of PCAARRD’s Institution Development Division during the training-writeshop.

“Thus, the council, with the strong support of our mother agency, the DOST, is continuously improving its technology promotion and transfer programs to enhance client service and reach,” Batalon added.

A number of TBIs have already been established in the country, some of which are based in SUCs. Three SUCs—such as Benguet State University, University of the Philippines Visayas and Visayas State University—have shared insights on how they implement their respective business incubation programs during the workshop.

Facilitated by the council’s Technology Transfer and Promotion Division (TTPD), the training, besides the sharing of firsthand experiences, also presented the important concepts related to various modes of technology transfer, specifically on commercialization through the establishment of agribusiness TBIs.

Through the workshop, the participants learned to draft viable technology-transfer proposals for possible funding support of the DOST-PCAARRD.

Meanwhile, PCAARRD Acting Executive Director Reynaldo V. Ebora reminded the participants that proposals for agribusiness TBIs should give emphasis on mature technologies. Ebora also highlighted that besides the ability of the facilities and equipment of the TBIs to attract incubatees, their sustainability should also be prioritized. S&T Media Service