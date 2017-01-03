‘PHL should bolster economic ties with major trade partners’

The local semiconductors and electronics industry, which now accounts for more than half of the country’s $46-billion exports, has a simple New Year’s wish: for the Philippines to maintain its good trade relations with China and the United States.

Dan Lachica, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, said even as the growth for 2016 is projected at 6 percent, the key to sustaining this is to maintain “solid” relations with the country’s first- and third- largest trading partners.

“Developing or increasing trade with other countries is beneficial for growth and reducing risk of overdependence on any one economy. This, however, need not be at the expense of trade with current partners,” Lachica said in an e-mail to the BusinessMirror.

“China and the US are our first- and third-biggest electronics trade partners, respectively. We would like to see both grow in 2017,” he added.

According to 2015 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, China was the country’s second-largest trading partner, next to Japan. The Philippines’s exports to China in 2015 were valued at $6.175 billion. Of the amount, 54.9 percent, or $3.38 billion, came from the sales of electronic products.

In the same period, the value of exports to the US was bigger at $9.023 billion, of which 39.4 percent came from electronic products, or some $3.557 billion.

Growth drivers

Lachica said the improvement of alternative ports could also boost exports growth this year.

“Port congestion has diminished, we need to pursue higher utilization of Batangas and Subic ports,” he said.

“We need to automate the process; reduce the approval time; eliminate duplication with other government agencies; and certify logistics providers to relieve the burden on industry,” he added.

New sources of growth will be detailed in the industry’s updated road map, which will be based on a study being funded by the departments of Trade and Industry and Science and Technology, dubbed as Product and Technology Holistic Strategy 2 (PATHS 2). “This is a follow-up to the PATHS 1 study, funded by the USAID-STRIDE, which identified the emerging trends I mentioned,” Lachica said.