PHL retraces journey toward food security

THE Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines food security as “the access for all people at all times to enough food for a healthy, active life.” Meanwhile, food self-sufficiency is defined by the International Food Policy Research Institute as being able to meet consumption needs (particularly for staple-food crops) from own production rather than by

buying or importing.

Piñol has hinted of programs that may focus on the development of other crops as a substitute to rice and means to achieve food security in the country.

“Also, we are looking at other commodities that would fill in whatever shortage or gap in the staple-food production,” Piñol said. “I have directed the DA [Department of Agriculture]-Bureau of Agricultural Research Director Nick P. Eliazar to intensify studies on adlai, which is a native indigenous plant found in mountainous areas. [People there] have been consuming and eating it as their staple food.”

The Philippines, as of 2015, is self-sufficient in the following agricultural crops: sugarcane, calamansi, papaya, pomelo, tomato, cabbage, eggplant, cassava and sweet potato, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

‘Warming up’

ROGER V. Navarro, president of Philippine Maize Federation Inc. (PhilMaize), said it’s about time that the agriculture chief sits down with his policy and planning team, and craft a comprehensive program for the development and direction of the agriculture sector under the current administration.

“Piñol has to buckle up, seat down and make formal plans and directives for his operatives to be implemented down the ground,” Navarro told the BusinessMirror. “He should make things formal in papers and documentation, and not in social media.”

Navarro added the government has procedures and processes run through the bureaucracy and not by social-media posts of grandstanding pronouncement, which Piñol would later retract.

Navarro suggests that the overall framework of the DA’s program should be for food security, under which are specific targets per agricultural commodity, such as self-sufficiency. “If you ask me, I would suggest to bring back the banner program—they may call it whatever—because this will give more focus on government interventions,” Navarro said, referring to the previous DA’s administration banner program priorities on rice, corn and high-value crops.

“It [the program] should be based on per-capita consumption, growth rate of population, land production area and imports plus government intervention. Target should be quantified each year for measurement, proper evaluation and adjustment,” Navarro added.

Tough time

IN a press briefing last mid-December, Piñol admitted that he and his current DA team experienced a tough time in their first six months in office due to the programs

created by the previous administration.

“The journey has been tough and hard for us, simply because some of our activities actually were constrained by the fact that the budget for the half of the year has been allocated already designed by the previous administration,” Piñol said.

“We’re not saying that these programs are not relevant to the vision of the current leadership. This situation actually somehow tied our hands in really implementing drastic reforms in the agriculture department,” he added.

Recently, the DA said it would bank on the inputs of the International Rice Research Institute (Irri) and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in crafting a national rice-farming program.

“The government has plenty of work to do pertaining to rice. We would be very dependent on Irri and PhilRice in terms of formulating our program,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Operations Federico E. Laciste Jr. said in a statement.

Laciste, who is also the deputy director of the Philippines’s National Rice Program, said collaboration in developing a national strategy for rice farming is important to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers.

Irri said Laciste was briefed on the various collaborative research projects implemented jointly by the research institute and the PhilRice, in support of the National Rice Program.

The projects include the “Rice Crop Manager,” a Web-based decision support tool for precision farming, and the Philippine Rice Information System, a satellite-based rice forecasting and monitoring system. Also included is the “Green Super Rice,” (GSR) which is composed of climate-smart varieties developed under the Next Generation (NextGen) project.

PDP 2017-2022

IN the draft of its six-year Philippine Development Plan (PDP), the Duterte administration has set a more modest production target for the agriculture and fisheries sector.

The national government is keen on growing farm production by 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent annually starting this year until 2022, when the President steps down from office. The previous administration had initially targeted to increase annual agriculture and fisheries output by 3 percent to 5 percent.

“The sector has yet to overcome recurring challenges related to productivity, competitiveness, climate and disaster risks, and resource degradation and depletion,” the draft chapter read.

“Greater trade liberalization, e.g., implementation of the Asean Economic Community [AEC] and free-trade agreements, and lifting of quantitative restrictions [QR] on rice in 2017 provides opportunities to the sector, as well as poses risks to small farmers and fishermen who remain uncompetitive,” it added.

The PDP draft pointed out that crops subsector, which accounts for nearly half of agriculture and fisheries output, pulled down the overall growth of the sector in the past years.

“The subsector’s poor performance was due to: a] impacts of typhoons and El Niño that greatly affected rice and corn productions, especially in Mindanao; b] coconut scale infestation in Calabarzon; and c] limited adoption of high-yielding varieties of selected commodities,” the draft read.

