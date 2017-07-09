PHL provinces need more paved roads, recycling facilities

The country’s largest infrastructure gaps are found in provincial paved roads and municipal recycling facilities, according to an official of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a presentation last week, Neda Infrastructure Staff Director Roderick M. Planta said the infrastructure gap in paved provincial roads is at 71.4 percent.

This means of the 36,075 kilometers, only 28.7 percent, or 10,353.53 km, of provincial roads have been paved. Around 25,721.48 km of subnational roads have yet to be paved.

“While the Philippines has attained important achievement in infrastructure provision, we see here that there are still a number of sectoral gaps that need to be addressed, especially in the face of continuous population growth, rapid urbanization, and occurrence of natural calamities and disasters,” Planta added.

Neda data also showed that the infrastructure gap in paved city roads was at 38.2 percent of 15,376 km of city roads. This means only 61.8 percent, or 9,502.37 km, have been paved.

The infrastructure gap in barangays covered by municipal recycling facilities was also significant at 46.2 percent. In terms of barangays covered by solid waste-management facilities, the gap is at 36.1 percent.

Double-digit infrastructure gaps were also observed in Mindanao’s household electrification level at 27.6 percent; access to broadband in cities and municipalities, 23.6 percent; and access to irrigation service, 13.6 percent.

Planta said, however, the assessment does not include health facilities, classrooms, housing and other similar infrastructure needs.

Apart from implementation delays and changes in project scope, he added these gaps are also due to challenges, such as institutional issues, including weak regulations and poor project planning.

Operational issues, such as unsynchronized planning, investment programming and budgeting, have served as obstacles to government infrastructure projects.

Planta said the government is currently working to address bottlenecks and reduce or eliminate infrastructure gaps through its “Golden Age of Infrastructure” program.

“Infrastructure development will still be prioritized to support economic activity, encourage mobility and promote freer interaction among sectors. Good infrastructure was, is and will be a necessary condition in sustaining our growth trajectory,” Plantasaid. Under the planned P8.44 trillion worth Philippine Investment Program of the Du-terte administration, the government aims to roll out 75 flagship projects.

The Neda earlier said the list will include the 15 projects identified for Chinese financing during the Duterte administration. The projects are estimated to cost $6.96 billion.

Three of these projects, theChico River Pump Irrigation Project, New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project and North-South Railway Project (NSRP) will be funded this year. The three projects are estimated to cost $3.44 billion, or some P172.42 billion.

The NSRP involves the construction of a 581-kilometer standard-gauge long-haul railway from Manila to Legazpi City in Albay province. The line will also have an extension to Matnog in Sorsogon.

Apart from the NSRP, Chinese loans will fund the P18.724 billion worth New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and the P2.696-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project of the National Irrigation Administration.

The Kaliwa Dam project involves the construction of a dam and conveyance tunnel to supply 600 million liters of raw water to Metro Manila and parts of Cavite and Rizal.

The Chico River Pump Irrigation Project aims to irrigate 8,700 hectares and benefit some 4,350 farmers. It will serve 21 barangays in Tuao and Piat in Cagayan and Pinukpuk in Kalinga.