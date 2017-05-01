PHL pineapple-fiber output down 27.1% in 2016

The country’s pineapple-fiber production in 2016 declined by 27.1 percent to 5.79 metric tons (MT), from 7.95 MT recorded in 2015, according to data from the Philippine Fiber Development Authority (PhilFida).

PhilFida Planning Division Chief Ramon M. Branzuela attributed the drop in output to the “sluggish” and “irregular” demand for pineapple or piña cloth products, as it is an expensive fabric.

“It has practically limited the market to the upper segment of society and some designers’ preference for cheaper materials over piña fabric to cut cost,” Branzuela told the BusinessMirror.

He said the piña fiber and cloth industry is centered in Aklan since the Red Spanish variety used for fiber production is mainly found in Panay Island.

Branzuela said the total area planted with pineapple used for piña-fiber production in 2016 reached 2,818 hectares, most of which are found in Camarines Norte. The pineapple variety is also cultivated in Palawan, Aklan and Antique.

He said piña fiber is extracted by hand-scraping, decortication or retting.

“It is only by hand-scraping that good quality fibers are produced for hand weaving. Production of the fiber is very limited because of the very tedious process of hand-scraping and is confined chiefly in Aklan,” he said, adding that decorticated piña is produced in Camarines Norte.

Branzuela said there have been “encouraging” developments which could boost local piña-fiber production, one of which is the decision of Nonwoven Fabrics Philippines Inc. (NFPI) and Ananas Anam Ltd. (AAL) to procure pineapple leaves from Filipino farmers.

In December last year Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol met with the top honchos NFPI and AAL. The former manufactures Piñatex substrate, while AAL converts Piñatex substrate into leather alternative material. Both NFPI and UK-based AAL expressed interest in hiking their local procurement of pineapple leaves from the country’s local producers.

AAL Founder Carmen Hijosa, who is a scientist by profession, developed a technology which processes pineapple leaves into leather used by shoemakers, furniture designers and car manufacturers, and is dubbed “Piñatex”.

Branzuela said the fibers used for making Piñatex are extracted from pineapple leaves through decortication using PhilFida-designed decorticating machine.

He said the increase in demand for Piñatex byproducts, such as shoes, bags and other accessories, in Europe has prompted the government to boost its assistance to farmers.

“The Department of Agriculture [DA] through PhilFida, invested in agricultural machineries that were provided to farmer cooperatives, which will produce pineapple fibers for the Piñatex substrate,” Branzuela said.

He added that the venture between AAL, NFPI and the DA would result in the reduction of waste products in the fields and increased income of farmers, Branzuela said.