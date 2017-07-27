PHL moves up in world tourist-arrivals ranking

DESPITE missing its arrivals target in 2016, the Philippines moved up in global ranking in terms of the number of international tourists it received that year.

In the latest World Tourism Barometer, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said: “The Philippines moved up four places in arrivals to 45th”.

In 2016 there were some 5.9 million foreign visitors in the country, falling short of the government’s 6-million target for that year.

The increased ranking, however, still puts the country behind other Southeast Asian nations, such as Thailand, which was ranked 9th, with 32.6 million visitor arrivals; Malaysia (12th), with 26.8 million visitors; and Singapore, (28th) with 12.9 million. Indonesia kept its ranking at 35th place, but the UNWTO failed to publish its arrivals data. Vietnam (37th) recorded 10 million arrivals.

Meanwhile, worldwide international tourist arrivals from January to April grew by 6 percent to 369 million, “with business confidence reaching its highest levels in a decade. Sustained growth in most major destinations and a steady rebound in others drove results. Prospects for May to August remain high”, according to the report.

The UNWTO report said international arrivals in the first four months of 2017 accounts for some 28 percent of the total arrivals data for the year.

In the report, UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai noted, “Destinations that were affected by negative events during 2016 are showing clear signs of recovery, and this is very welcoming news for all, but particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on tourism in these destinations.”

He added, “As we celebrate 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, we welcome the continued development of tourism and recall that with growth comes increased responsibility to ensure tourism can contribute to sustainability in all its three pillars—economic, social and environmental. Growth is never the enemy, and it is our responsibility to manage it in a sustainable manner.”

With updated full-year data on international tourist arrivals, the UNWTO said international tourist arrivals grew some 4 percent to 1.24 billion. The Asia and Pacific region recorded the highest increase at some 9 percent to 308 million, of which, Southeast Asia received 113.2 million international tourists, also an increase of 9 percent from 2015.

Among the world’s top 10 destinations in 2016 in terms of visitor arrivals were: France (82.6 million), the US (no data available), Spain (76 million), China (59.3 million), Italy (52.4 million), the UK (35.8 million), Germany (35.6 million), Mexico (35 million), Thailand (33 million) and Turkey (no data available). Turkey was estimated to have dipped by four places in ranking “following the security incidents and the failed coup last year.”

In terms of tourism receipts in 2016, the Philippines dropped three places in ranking to 48th at $5.1 billion, a 2.5-percent drop from the $5.3 billion earned in 2015. It ranks behind Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand ($50 billion), Singapore ($18.4 billion), Malaysia ($18.1 billion), Indonesia ($11.3 billion) and Vietnam ($8.3 billion).

“Expenditure data from major source markets reflects increasing demand for international tourism across the world, with a few exceptions. China, the US and Germany continued to lead outbound tourism in their respective regions, while a variety of source markets moved up in the ranking following strong growth in spending last year”, the UNWTO Barometer said.

Chinese travelers continue to be the world’s top spenders, with a 12-percent increase to $261 billion in 2016. The UNTWO noted the “10 years of double-digit growth in spending” by Chinese tourists, which eventually put them on top rank of global spenders since 2012.

The UNTWO added that “international tourism spending from China currently generates some 21 percent of receipts in destinations worldwide”. In the Philippines, Chinese tourists spent some P655 million (or $13.1 million at P50:$1) in 2016.

Other top spenders last year were tourists from the US ($124 billion), Germany ($81 billion), the UK ($64 billion), France ($41 billion), Canada ($31 billion), South Korea ($27 billion), Italy ($25 billion), Australia ($24.9 billion) and Hong Kong ($24.2 billion).