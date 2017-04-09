‘PHL factory output growth likely slowed in February’

Industrial production, keenly watched because it closely approximates business cycles, among other uses, may have slowed in February, said Moody’s Analytics, the research arm of the sovereign credit watcher Moody’s Investors Service.

But the likelihood of more buoyant industrial production in subsequent months ramps up as both domestic and global demand continues to gain traction, the Moody’s unit said.

In analyzing data across Asia Pacific, Moody’s Analytics plotted the closely watched industrial production index in the Philippines as having expanded to only 8.7 percent in February.

The index expanded by 9.3 percent in January. Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is set for release tomorrow, April 11. Despite the anticipated slowdown, Moody’s Analytics expressed optimism the country’s industrial production should prove robust in the coming months.

“The domestic economy continues to drive the rapid increases in manufacturing output, as infrastructure projects and rising incomes support demand,” Moody’s Analytics said.

“Global conditions have also become more supportive of manufacturing, as evidenced by the improvements in merchandise exports from the Philippines that began in 2017,” the think tank added. Moody’s optimism is fortified by the most recent purchasing managers index (PMI) indicating a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector in March, after having slackened months earlier. In particular, the respected regional media organization Nikkei and international think tank IHS Markit said the Philippines’s PMI for March accelerated to 53.8, from the 53.6 in February.

The PMI is a composite index where readings above 50 signal an improvement in business conditions while readings below 50 show a deterioration. It is calculated as the weighted average of five individual subcomponents. The components include new orders—which weigh the most at 30 percent of the index; output—at 25 percent of the index; employment—at 20 percent; suppliers’ delivery times—15 percent; and stocks of purchases—comprising the other 10 percent.

The Philippines’s 53.8 PMI is above the Asean average of only 50.9 in March. It is also the second-highest PMI for the month in the region, next only to Vietnam, with a 54.6 PMI during the month.