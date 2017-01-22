PHL economic managers visit China to seal pledges

The country’s economic managers are on a two-day visit to China starting Monday, January 23, to finalize details on the $15-billion investment pledges made during President Duterte’s state visit to Beijing last October, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, along with Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar of the Director General Ernesto M. Pernia National Economic and Development Authority, will lead the Philippine delegation to Beijing.

According to the DOF, the Philippine officials will hold separate meetings with China Vice Premier Wang Yang, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Xu Shaoshi while in Beijing. They will also meet with top officials of the China Investment Corp. (CIC).

The meetings will cover discussions on the government-to-government projects signed between the Philippines and China; the proposed projects for financing and feasibility studies; the chairmanship of the Philippines this year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean); matters concerning the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Philippines’s flagship infrastructure projects, such as the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Line, the Mindanao Railway and the Subic-Clark Railway.

NDRC Deputy Chairman Ning Jizhe led a Beijing delegation to Manila last November to lay the groundwork for the investment commitments to allow both sides to push swiftly in implementing the projects covered by the pledges. The NDRC is China’s chief planning and strategy agency.

Dominguez signed three agreements on behalf of the Philippines during Duterte’s state visit to China.

These included the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation, which provides Manila with a 100 million yuan grant to implement projects for anti-illegal drugs and law-enforcement security cooperation; and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) Supporting the Conduct of Feasibility Studies for Major Projects, in which China will provide financing support to the Philippines in undertaking feasibility studies for big-ticket projects in infrastructure, agriculture and rural development.

The third MOU signed by Dominguez was on financing cooperation with the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim), which would allow the Philippines to tap China Exim funds for major projects through the usual approval processes.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said last year these agreements were among the $24 billion worth of aid and investment pledges that China had committed to the Philippines, comprising soft loans totaling $9 billion and other economic deals amounting to about $15 billion.

Dominguez said China’s $24-billion pledge and Japan’s recent commitment of $9 billion worth of investments and development assistance to the Philippines are worth almost P1 trillion and make up among the largest amounts announced by the two economic powerhouses for a single country.

He said these unprecedented pledges of aid and investments by China and Japan reflect the strong confidence of the international community in the Duterte administration’s capability to sustain the Philippines’s high growth path and realize its inclusive growth agenda.