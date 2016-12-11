Philippines coconut-rehab program in Yolanda-hit areas yet to bear fruit

By Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas & Elmer Recuerdo

Part One

TACLOBAN City and Manila—He almost choked.

But Renato Empillo suppressed, for the nth time, the tears welling up in his eyes and the wail that wanted to exit his throat. Empillo, one of nearly half-a-million farmers relying on coconut farming, pulled again the string revving up the chainsaw and proceeded to cut the 49th tree that day. His muffled cry drown out by the roar of the chainsaw as the rolling blades hit the trunk.

“Para kang naghihiwa ng sarili mong laman hanggang wala ng natira sa buhay mo,” Empillo told the BusinessMirror later. “Alam mo na bukas sa paggising mo wala na ang bumuhay sa iyo [It’s like cutting your own flesh until your life gets snuffed out. All the while, you know tomorrow the things that made you survive in life for years are all gone].” Fifty-two more coconut trees lie strewn around Empillo, their brown-and-green branches broken like straw because of two words: “Storm surge”.

On that tragic November night three years ago, Mother Nature brought those two words into fruition on Empillo’s farm in Santa Fe, Tacloban, via Supertyphoon Yolanda (International code name Haiyan). The number of coconut trees in his farm appears a dot in the government’s final count of trees damaged by Yolanda—42,343,905, to be exact, across three regions.

Ravaged land

GOVERNMENT estimates put more than half of the total figure, covering Regions 6, 7 and 8 (around 26,147,288 coconut trees) had chance of recovery.

According to the latest report of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) on its Yolanda Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (YRRP), the bulk of the damaged coconut trees were in Region 7. The report, which was presented during a Cabinet meeting in late-November, emphasized that Eastern Visayas suffered the brunt of Yolanda after it made its first landfall in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Some 33,944,402 coconut trees were recorded damaged in Eastern Visayas.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) valued at P17.9 billion Yolanda’s total damage to the coconut sector in Regions 6, 7 and 8.

Before the supertyphoon crippled the coconut industry in the Visayas, the area is one of the top coconut-producing regions in the country accounting for about 17 percent of the country’s coconut output in the past five years, according to the PCA. The Eastern Visayas region, in particular, which is composed of the two main island-provinces of Leyte and Samar, is a rich source of coconut products and by-products producing 12 percent of the coconut output of the country, next to Davao region, according to the PCA.

Seed funding

IN the report of then Budget Secretary Florencio B. Abad, the government’s total budget —then under President Benigno S. Aquino II—for the comprehensive efforts to uplift the devastated Visayan regions was P150.029 billion.

Of the total funding, 4.97 percent, or around P7.468 billion, is allocated for the rehabilitation efforts of the PCA to restore the vigor of the coconut industries in the Yolanda-affected regions, Abad’s report showed.

PCA Deputy Administrator for Operations Roel M. Rosales disclosed that the PCA requested around P3 billion to P4 billion of the funding allocated to their agency to kick-start their rehabilitation efforts for coco farmers affected by Yolanda.

According to Rosales, P2.868 billion was released from the Department of Budget and Management to respond to the requirements of the Yolanda-affected areas in the Regions 6, 7 and 8. Rosales, who is also part of the government’s post-Yolanda agriculture rehabilitation program, told the BusinessMirror the most affected in terms of losses would be Region 8.

The PCA’s budget for Yolanda rehabilitation was released in January 12, 2014.

“In our estimate we lost about 16 million coconut trees,” Rosales added. “We decided then to implement a four-prompt program—one program after another to be able to build up from where the ruins are.”

Program branches

THE PCA’s mother plan for the Yolanda-damaged areas is what it calls the YRRP. The four-point YRRP is composed of debris management, replanting, fertilization and intercropping. According to PCA documents, the YRRP aims to resurrect the coconut industries in the three Yolanda-affected provinces in the long term. At the same time, the YRRP also serves as a mitigation program to ease up and aid economic status of the coconut farmers.

Under the debris management (DM) component, the PCA targets to cut around 10 million of totally devastated coconut trees to clear public and private lands of the debris that pose hazard to the environment and health.

The DM project also aims to prevent occurrence of pest infestation, support organic fertilization and aid in the shelter development program of the government, the PCA said.

In the implementation of the DM project, the PCA will offer a cash-for-work program for hired chainsaw operators, which mostly are the affected coconut farmers in the said concerned provinces. There are about 456,243 coconut farmers on the Visayas Island affected by Yolanda.

Tree cutting

ROSALES further explained that of the 16 million totally damaged trees, only 10 million will be cut and the rest will be left to nature. “Because these 10 million trees are located in the mountains and interlands, so it is not economically viable or logistically impossible to move them.”

The timber from the coconut trees were used to rebuild some of the shelters of the locals while some sold the timber for money, he added. “We bought thousands of chainsaw just to facilitate the DM project,” he said. “We lend them to the farmers and also to the local government units.”

The PCA finished cutting the target 10 million trees in May of 2015, Rosales says. For the duration of the DM component, the PCA used 2,736 chainsaws, wherein 29,947 coconut farmers-benefitted from the program, PCA documents show. Rosales said they allotted around P800 million for the DM component of the YRRP.

To be continued

