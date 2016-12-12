PHL coconut-rehab program in Yolanda-hit areas yet to bear fruit

By Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcala & Elmer V. Recuerdo | Correspondent

Part Two

TACLOBAN City And Manila—It’s been more than a year, but 54-year-old farmer Renato Empillo has yet to get into his new routine planting cacao.

Before the sun rises, Empillo makes sure the sun’s rays don’t shine directly on his cacao seedlings that would grow from land where once stood hundreds of coconut trees.

Since he inherited the 3-hectare farm from his parents over 25 years ago, Empillo said farming has always been limited to coconut, rice and a few banana until Supertyphoon Yolanda struck three years ago. His farm is in the town of Santa Fe, some 25 kilometers from Tacloban City, ground zero of the storm surge that accompanied Yolanda.

“Ito na ang kinalakihan ko. ’Yung mga magulang ko ganoon din ang nakasanayan, maghintay na maging magulang ang niyog para pitasin at gawing copra [I grew up as a farmer. My parents have been used to wait for the coconut to ripen and cooked into dried kernel],” he told the BusinessMirror. “Ang palayan namin para lang sa konsumo ng

pamilya [The rice we harvest for family consumption].”

When Yolanda struck, over 100 coconut trees on his farm fell while the remaining were badly damaged and may take up to five years to fully recover.

“’Yung iba namumunga na pero maliit, hindi kagaya noon,” [The other trees are ripening, but the fruits are too small, unlike before.] Empillo said.

Through the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Empillo was able to borrow a chainsaw for two weeks that allowed him to cut felled and crownless coconut trees into coco lumber. The latter he sold to a nongovernmental organization.

The PCA loaned hundreds to chainsaws to various farmers’ associations to expedite farm

clearing and avoid possible rhinoceros beetle infestation.

Coconut meat

EMPILLO brought his eyebrows together and as he always did at the end of the day, reviews the viability of coconut farming as a source of income for his family. All of his four children are going to school. “Hindi sapat ang kinikita sa copra para sa pangangailangan ng pamilya pero ito lang ang inaasahan namin [Coconut meat can’t sufficiently meet our family’s needs, I know, but these are our only source of income].”

After cutting down the last of the coconut tree with a chainsaw, Empillo surrendered to the fate Yolanda brought on his shoulders.

He converted a fourth of a hectare of his farm into a vegetable farm with seedlings provided by the PCA and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), replant some coconut trees. Beginning 2015, Empillo planted some cacao seedlings provided to them by different government agencies, the second component of the PCA’s Yolanda Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (YRRP).

Three trees

THE replanting component of the YRRP aims to replace all totally damaged coconut trees using Open-Pollinated Variety (OPV) tall variety of trees, documents from the PCA said.

The PCA said the new scheme also involves planting trees by group of threes in triangular pattern, particularly in upland and coastal areas.

According to the PCA, the project involves a grant-in-kind of 192 trees per hectare (in coastal and upland areas), or 100 trees per hectare (inland) area, plus P3,000 subsidy for labor. The PCA aims to replant around 10 million coconut trees in 100,000 hectares of devastated land, according to the Yolanda Updates Report of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) published in October.

Of the target replanting hectarage, the PCA has completed replanting 83,240 hectares, the Neda report said.

PCA Deputy Administrator for Operations Roel M. Rosales told the BusinessMirror around 8.5 million coconut trees have already been re-planted. He added that the replanting started in-between the debris clearing operations of the agency.

But the major effort for replanting and intercropping was made only during the second half of 2015, Rosales said. Around P700 million was allotted for the agency’s replanting program for the post-Yolanda rehabilitation efforts, he added.

Fertilized soil

THE PCA eyed to provide grant-in-kind fertilizers to affected coconut- farming families.

One scheme is providing a compact N+K fertilizer of 10 pieces per coconut tree, or 10 boxes per hectare with 100 coconut trees planted. The other scheme is providing Coco-Gro at 3 kilograms per tree, or six bags per hectare. Other suitable fertilizers were also recommended to farmers, according to the PCA.

“This is intended for slightly or moderately affected trees to hasten its recovery,” the PCA said. The project involves a grant of P3,000 labor subsidy per hectare, a PCA report added.

PCA documents show that the agency has already fertilized 27,529 hectares from 2014 to 2015, while some 13,620 hectares were fertilized this year, totaling to 41,149 hectares. The hectarage translates to around 4,114,900 coconut trees fertilized and 17,121 coconut farmers benefiting from the program, PCA document shows.

Rosales said around P700 million was allocated for the fertilization component of the YRRP.

Intercropping tack

THE PCA also introduced intercropping to local farmers in the Yolanda-affected regions.

“Intercropping involves planting of leguminous crops, e.g., Mungbean and peanut to increase soil fertility; and also corn, vegetable, root crops, banana, coffee and cacao, among others,” the PCA said. “This is to augment their income, enhance food supply and mitigate hunger and malnutrition.”

The PCA hopes coconut farmers in affected areas in the Visayas region would earn income from cash crops while waiting for new coconut trees to fully grow and bear fruit.

To date, the PCA has covered 82,964 hectares for intercropping since 2014 with around 81,024 farmers benefiting from the program. The Neda report shows that the PCA aims to cover 282,000 hectares for its intercropping program. Since 2014, the PCA has only covered 29.42 percent of its intercropping target.

“We are haven’t reach 50 percent of our target for intercropping because the funds are not enough to sustain that activity,” Rosales said.

The PCA allocated P650 million for the intercropping component of the agency’s YRRP, according to Rosales.

Underspending

ROSALES admitted that the P2.868-billion budget given to the PCA for the YRRP was not sufficient to address the problems of the affected coconut-dependent regions.

“If you speak about 100,000 hectares of totally devastated land that is a pittance [P2.8 billion],” Rosales told the BusinessMirror. “That’s why, at some point, even from the DBM that it should be increased to P7 billion, because under the scheme of things, even just for the fertilization program alone, it will not suffice for the whole universe that we need to fertilize.”

According to Rosales, they were expecting “before President Benigno S. Aquino III stepped down—we thought all the while—that there would be another incoming budget release for the PCA.

“But it [funding] didn’t come,” he added. “It was around P2 billion something.”

When asked why the DBM only released the P2.868 billion of the allocated P7.468 billion for the PCA’s post-Yolanda rehabilitation program, Rosales said it might have something to do with PCA’s underspending for the past four years. “I surmise that everything is still attached with the PCA’s underspending,” he said. Rosales added that, “Of course, there’s a bigger issue here that the PCA was unable to spend the money released to the agency [for YRRP] but also the moneys from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.”

“So, the money accumulated to certain amount to which the PCA is unable to move forward or actually spend. That I like to surmise is the reason behind—there’s some doubt to the ability of the PCA to really absorb capacity,” he adds.

Of the P2.868-billion funding the PCA received for its post-Yolanda rehabilitation efforts in January 2014, P798 million remains with the agency, according to Rosales.

To be concluded

Image Credits: AP/Bullit Marquez