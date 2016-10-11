PHL-China ties to improve with Duterte visit–Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday said the government expects bigger volume of bilateral trade between China and the Philippines, and more soft loans for infrastructure, when President Duterte makes an official visit there next week.

This, as Mr. Duterte himself expressed his belief that China is sincere in helping the Philippines with its funding needs for infrastructure projects.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said among the issues expected to be brought up by President Duterte in his visit to China next week are better bilateral trade and the Philippines’s rights over the West Philippine Sea.

“Our expectations are that the doors will be more open for our trading relations with China and for other opportunities from which we can benefit from China. There are many opportunities, such as infrastructure projects and railway projects, which they can do and provide as help to our country,” Andanar said.





He added there would be some discussion about the rights of the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea, which could be a touchy issue, but which could not be done away with altogether, since the Philippines has obtained an arbitration ruling in its favor from the United Nations’ Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Meanwhile, in a speech in Basilan on Monday night, Mr. Duterte said he expects China to allow Filipino fishermen to fish again in the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea, as he expressed his belief that China is sincere in helping the Philippines.

“I have a gut feel that we are okay to them. Let’s not put in issue yet the Scarborough because we are not yet capable. Even if we get angry, it would just be hot air. So let’s talk with them first. I’ll tell them to let our Filipino brothers fish there then we can talk,” President Duterte said in a speech in Basilan.

He cited the Chinese government’s recent lifting of import restrictions against Philippine bananas and pineapples as a sign of goodwill. “I have a gut feel that they really want to help. If I can secure their commitment to help, I would send it right away here. I will send the secretary of health here to upgrade your hospital, or I’ll do it myself,” he said.

He added that he’s looking to secure bilateral soft loans from China which have long maturities, low interest rates and could be renegotiated in the future based on the government’s capacity to pay.