PHL, Cambodia sign tourism pact

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Philippines and the Kingdom of Cambodia signed on Wednesday an agreement to breathe new life into the tourism relations between the two countries.

The Implementing Program of Tourism Cooperation of 2016 to 2020 was signed between Philippines Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo and Cambodian Minister Dr. Thong Kon. It was one of four agreements between both countries signed during the state visit of President Duterte to Phnom Penh.

Teo, in a news statement, said she hoped this tourism cooperation pact would lead to increased visitor arrivals from Cambodia. From January to September 2016, visitor arrivals from Cambodia rose 5 percent to a meager 2,662.

In contrast, Filipino tourists to Cambodia reached 70,680 in the first half of 2016, and 84,677 for the entire 2015, mostly to visit Angkor Wat in Siem Reap. Direct flights exist between Manila and Siem Reap, but not to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

“Now is the best time to involve our Cambodian friends in our tourism programs and initiatives,” said Teo. “We would be happy to help them further, as they promised to do the same for us.”

According to the tourism cooperation pact, priority will be given to air access and route development between both countries.

“Coordination with respective airline companies and civil aviation authorities will be undertaken toward the launch of direct flights from Manila to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap,” the tourism chief explained.

An implementation program signed between the Department of Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism in January 2016, set up technical working groups (TWG) that would craft joint promotion and marketing efforts to sell both Cambodia and the Philippines, not only within Asean, but to other international tourists.

Wednesday’s agreement was the protocol to implement the agreed programs from the recent TWG meetings between both countries, according to Tourism Undersecretary Rolando Cañizal.

In an interview with the BusinessMirror iduring his visit to Manila, Khon said: “We want to increase more flights [between the Philippines and Cambodia] because there are a lot of outbound Filipino [travelers] who want to fly direct to Siem Reap. But also, we have 1 million outbound Cambodian [tourists] every year. So they also want to visit the Philippines.”

He said the flights of Cebu Pacific from Manila to Siem Reap, currently at four times a week, “are not enough.” He was also hopeful that there would be direct flights between Manila and the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh “in the future”, as there are some 5,000 Filipinos who live and work there, mainly as nurses, musical performers or are employed by nongovernment organizations. (See “Cambodia seeks more flight frequencies with PHL,” in the BusinessMirror, January 26, 2016).

Published reports in Phnom Penh news sites said, however, direct flights by other Philippine carriers to the Cambodian capital and to Siem Reap were being stalled by the Vietnam government, which refuses to give the carriers layover rights to pick up passengers from Saigon or Hanoi, on the way to Cambodia and on the return trip to Manila.

The cooperation pact also mandates the creation of a joint working group that will serve as platform for both countries to present their corresponding environmentally sustainable and socially responsible tourism development and cultural preservation programs, as well as experiences in the governance of the tourism industry, enforcement of tourism laws and regulations, and conservation of cultural heritage sites.

The implementation program sprang from an earlier offer by the Cambodian government to help the Philippines restore its heritage churches in Bohol, which were damaged by a massive earthquake in October 2013. Cambodia has some of the world’s most experienced restorers for ancient structures, many of whom are looking after Angkor Wat. A temple complex originally built in the 12th century, the Angkor Wat is on the list of Unesco’s World Heritage Sites.

Teo said it was agreed that the third TWG meeting will be held in Siem Reap in June 2017, while the fourth meeting will take place in the Philippines in the last quarter of 2017.

To strengthen awareness of tourism destinations and products in both countries, familiarization tours and exchange programs for tourism and hospitality students and professionals will be further enhanced, according to the agreement.

Image Credits: Photo courtesy DOT