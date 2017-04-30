PHL backs removal of nontariff barriers

By Catherine N. Pillas & Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas

The Philippines supports the call of other Asean leaders to reduce nontariff barriers (NTBs), which have hindered the expansion of trade in Southeast Asia, according to the chief of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Trade Secretary and 2017 Asean Economic Ministers Chairman Ramon M. Lopez said the reduction of both NTBs and nontariff measures (NTMs) were discussed during the recently concluded Asean Summit.

In an interview, Lopez affirmed the commitment of the Philippines to cut NTMs and NTBs, saying there should be guidelines or parameters in imposing these measures.

“In considering what could be the criteria justifying NTMs, industry protection has weight. The argument of protecting infant domestic industries has to be reassessed,” he said.

“It’s already part of the discussions but we’ll get deeper into it in an intersessional meeting after an Apec Trade Ministers Meeting in May. We could have an Asean caucus and discuss it further there,” Lopez added.

But, he said, there has to be a “balanced view” on which measures to remove.

Lopez noted that sanitary and phytosanitary measures—a type of NTM that is usually imposed by Asean countries—are necessary to ensure the safety of consumers.

Last Friday Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called for the removal of NTBs and NTMs in Asean. “Nontariff barriers and measures—or NTBs and NTMs—must be reduced and ultimately removed. This is a stubborn worldwide problem, but it is in Asean’s own interests to lead the way in this endeavor,” Razak said during his keynote address in Go Negosyo’s Asean 2017 Prosperity for All summit.

“Here, there really is a lot to do. Between 2000 and 2015, NTBs and NTMs in Asean actually rose—from 1,634 measures to 5,975. This cannot be tolerated, it has to be checked and reversed,” he added.

‘Preparation needed’

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the government must first prepare “vulnerable economic sectors” before considering the removal of NTBs, such as import caps.

“I believe in fair trade [but] I also believe in empowering our agriculture and fisheries sector to prepare them for tough competition,” Piñol told the BusinessMirror.

The chief of the Department of Agriculture had wanted to ask the World Trade Organization to extend for another two years the Philippine waiver relating to the special treatment for rice.

In justifiying his request for an extension, Piñol said Filipino rice farmers are not ready to compete with their counterparts in other Asean countries, like Thailand and Vietnam, where rice is cheap.

Transparency in the implementation of NTBs and NTMs, according to economist Pablito M. Villegas, would help Filipino farmers become competitive.

“The transparency in NTMs will level the playing field for exporters and importers.

With transparent NTMs, the Philippines will be able to adjust better in trading with other countries,” Villegas, who is president and CEO of agricultural think tank Meganomics Specialists Inc., told the BusinessMirror. “This would reduce the risks of trade in the business scheme in the Asean region,” he added.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) defined NTMs as “measures other than normal tariffs which have the effect of restricting trade between nations.”

Asean leaders had agreed to become more transparent in implementing NTMs and to reduce technical barriers to trade. “We strongly encouraged Asean to continue strengthening public- and private-sector engagement, promoting transparency of nontariff measures, streamlining and simplifying customs procedures, trade regulatory regimes and reducing technical barriers to trade while ensuring quality and building confidence in Asean products,” their statement read.