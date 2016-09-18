PHL attracting more Vietnamese tourists

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

WITH their rising standard of living and increasing wealth, the Vietnamese are fast becoming outbound travelers, a number of whom have made their way to the Philippines.

Visitor arrivals from Vietnam in 2011, for instance, amounted to only 17,781, but last year they reached 31,579, up almost 6 percent from 2014. From January to June 2016, tourists from Vietnam rose by almost 7 percent to 17,881, already exceeding more than half of the arrivals in the entire 2015. The Department of Tourism (DOT) considers the country as a high-growth market being part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

As such, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo led a Philippine delegation to the 12th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2016), Vietnam’s foremost tourism-trade event. The travel expo was held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center from September 8 to 10, according to a news statement from the DOT.





At the same time, Teo attended a closed-door Ministerial Meeting with other representatives of national tourism organizations from Southeast Asia and China, which was also held in Ho Chi Minh.

Teo said, “In addition to promoting our country as a short-haul destination, we learned new things about the policies discussed during the Ministerial Meeting and our participation during the ITE HCMC, and how it grew to be the largest travel event in the country’s Mekong region.”

She said the event promotes leisure tourism, luxury travel, MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), medical and aesthetics tourism, spa and wellness, “and even education tourism in Vietnam, as well as neighboring countries like Cambodia and Laos.”

Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, formerly known as Indochina, are considered by the Philippines as “friendly neighbors”, but also “our immediate competitors in travel and tourism. Experiencing firsthand how they do tourism marketing and communications will help a lot in the planning and implementation of our own programs,” the DOT chief added.

Begun in 2005, the annual ITE HCMC has an average of 300 exhibiting travel companies, international and regional hosted buyers, and media. In 2015 it recorded a total of 23,000 visitors, including consumers.

The DOT set up a 36-meter booth during the three-day travel expo and showcased Boracay, a top destination for Vietnamese tourists, and featured other destinations in the Philippines, as well.

Six Filipino tour operators met with current and prospective Vietnamese travel-trade partners to promote the country’s many interesting attractions. The tour operators—Ang’s Tour Inc., HRG Philippines-Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc., Jeron Travel, Pan-Pacific Travel Corp., Travel Experts Inc. and Uni-Orient

Travel Inc.—were able to generate bookings to the Philippines from tour packages developed with their Vietnamese travel-trade partners, the DOT said.

As they are just new at international travel, the Vietnamese still speak with travel agents face-to-face to book their trips and holidays, unlike tourists from other Asean countries who are now savvy at making their air and hotel reservations via the

Internet. This was why it was important for the Philippines to attend Vietnam’s travel fair, Teo said.

Vietnamese also prefer short-haul or neighboring destinations for holidays. In 2014 about 4.3 million Vietnamese took international leisure trips. The United Nations World Tourism Organization considers Vietnam as a significant outbound tourism growth market, forecasting holiday trips to reach 6.4 million by 2020.

Vietnam’s economic growth has been speeding at a fast clip, with GDP projected to expand by 8.5 percent this year, with GDP per capita reaching $2,132, according to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook. By 2017 and 2018, its GDP is projected to slightly tame to 7.7 percent, with GDP per capita reaching $2,474.

According to a study commissioned by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, “the middle and affluent class [MAC] in Vietnam will double in size between 2014 and 2020, from 12 million to 33 million. MAC consumers, whose income is from VND15 million [$714] or more a month, are also spreading out to other provinces and cities.”

“By 2020, Vietnam’s average per-capita income will rise from $1,400 to $3,400 a year,” the study noted.