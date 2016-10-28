PHL asks South Korea to defer new banana-import rules

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has formally asked South Korea to delay its implementation of more stringent importation measures on tropical fruits for at least six months, or until the necessary tests on chemicals that can be used are completed.

In a letter addressed to South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Minister Sohn Mungi, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol requested the retention of status quo on its maximum residue limit (MRL) import-tolerance (IT) measures, while waiting for the final results of some chemicals still being evaluated by the MFDS.

“We are writing to you in concern with the implementation of the first phase of Positive List System [PLS]. The first phase involves standards of tropical fruits and nuts. The applications for Import Tolerances (IT) of different tropical fruits are still being evaluated, including that of banana, one of our major exports,” the letter said, a copy of which was obtained by the BusinessMirror.

“In this connection, we would like to request that Codex MRL be retained until such evaluation is finished and a new one is released, in particular for banana /Chlorpyrifos -2 ppm and banana/thiophanate methyl -0.2 ppm and banana/buprofezin -0.3 ppm,” the letter added.





South Korea is currently in the process of replacing its IT measures on tropical fruits to a more stringent one. The East Asian nation has decided to adopt a PLS as an IT measure and do away with the conventional standards on MRL. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) defines MRL as the maximum concentration of a pesticide residue legally permitted in food commodities and animal feeds.

The MRL standards are guided by the Codex alimentarius, or more commonly known as the “food code”, which details specific limits for every chemical compound found in pesticides known and used in the global market. The food code, which is reviewed annually to adapt according to market need, is a global standards set and assessed by the FAO and the World Health Organization to ensure food safety.

The transition from Codex to PLS would mean that South Korea will only keep its own MRL standards, while any chemical ingredient that is not registered and recognized by the MFDS would automatically be assigned an MRL of 0.01 ppm.

This means that any produce that has a pesticide residue exceeding 0.01 ppm will not be allowed to enter the Korean market starting January 01, 2017.

Currently, Seoul’s MRL for Chlorpyrifos and Buprofezin are at 2.0 ppm and 0.3 ppm, which are based on the Codex, according to MFDS data. Chlorpyrifos and Buprofezin are included in the number of chemical compounds that would be assigned an MRL of 0.01 ppm starting next year.

“We take note of the results of the experiments conducted by Dole Philippines Inc. [Dole] on the comparative use of chlorpyrifos, buprofezin and bifenthrin,” the letter said, referring to the attached laboratory findings conducted by Dole on Chlorpyrifos and Buprofezin.

“The table shows the residue levels detected upon analysis of samples are above the default limit of 0.01 ppm, with the exception of those using bifenthrin, whose propose IT is 0.1 ppm,” the letter added.

According to Dole documents attached to the DA’s letter to MFDS, Chlorpyrifos and Buprofezin are strong chemicals used by banana growers against mealybugs and scale insects. Dole findings showed that at present, banana growers use Chlorpyrifos at a ppm level ranging from 0.03 to 0.22, depending on the materials being applied with, while Buprofezin has a 0.02-ppm MRL on average usage.

“The average consumption of tropical fruits in Korea is 40 grams per day and the acceptable daily intake (ADI) of Chlorpyrifos and Thiophanate methyl are 0.01 milligrams/kilograms bw, and 0.08 mg/kg bw, respectively,” the letter said.

“Therefore, we can assume that the consumption of even two pieces of a 50 grams banana per day would still be safe,” the letter added. The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), an attached agency of the DA, said the Philippine Banana Growers and Exporters Association (PBGEA) is lobbying that South Korea retain the status quo on the MRL of the said chemicals until the MFDS final evaluation results come out.

“They [PBGEA] want to maintain the current 2 parts per million MRL standard on Chlorpyrifos until the MFDS release its results on the said chemical,” BPI Plant Product Safety Services Division Officer in Charge Maria Lourdes de Mata told the BusinessMirror, adding that the results will only be released by MFDS by mid-2017.

“The late application for the IT of Chlorpyrifos caused the delayed results from the MFDS, and MFDS chemical evaluation usually takes almost a year,” de Mata said.

Earlier, PBGEA President Alexander N. Valoria told the BusinessMirror that Chlorpyrifos is the single most important chemical, as far as the banana industry is concerned, among the remaining chemicals awaiting decision from MFDS.

According to the MFDS web site, the IT application for Chorpyrifos in bananas was only applied on May 27 by a certain Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. The MFDS noted on its web site that it may take until October 27, 2017, for them to complete the evaluation of the said chemical compound. The MFDS application records on its web site also showed that Chlorpyrifos was the last chemical to be applied for testing for the banana commodity.

Meanwhile, the MFDS web site showed that there is no existing IT application for Buprofezin. When Seoul decided to adopt PLS, MFDS announced that exporters could apply for the establishment of new MRLs, or a change of MRL for particular chemical compounds found in pesticides used in their respective agriculture sectors.

For toxicity-data testing, Seoul charges a fee of 30 million won (equivalent to P1.31 million) for the establishment of MRL, while an exemption or change of MRL would cost 10 million won (P436,000).

As for residual-data testing of chemical compounds, the South Korean government charges 5 million won (P218,000). MFDS would release the new and specific MRL results for chemical compounds applied for change or exemption of MRL after 210 days. MFDS said it would take at least a year for the establishment of an MRL for unrecognized chemicals.

Meanwhile, several (World Trade Organization) WTO member-countries—including the United States and European Union—have already expressed concerns regarding South Korea’s change in IT measures, citing discrepancies between the WTO’s Sanitary Phytosaniary legislation, multilateral provisions and international standards.

“Several members encouraged Korea to continue harmonizing its industrial standards with international ones,” Irene B. K. Young, chairman of WTO Trade Review Policy Board (TRPB), said in the latest report of WTO-TRPB on the review of South Korea’s trade policies. “They urged Korea to work constructively with all stakeholders in order to minimize potential disruptions to trade,” Young added. Earlier, PBGEA warned that Seoul’s implementation of an MRL of 0.01 ppm on fruit imports could cause Philippine exporters to incur huge losses.

“Once [the new] MRL is implemented next year, there are no ifs and buts about it. That’s why it’s important for the government to understand the urgency of the matter,” Valoria said. The Philippines accounts for more than 90 percent of bananas being imported by South Korea annually. Local exporters shipped a total of 93,386 metric tons (MT) of bananas to South Korea valued at $47.70 million in the first half of 2016, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In 2015 South Korea imported a total of 212,083 MT of Philippine bananas amounting to $80.99 million in 2015, PSA data showed.

The PSA said South Korea accounted for 12.31 percent of total banana exports, making it the third-biggest buyer of Philippine bananas last year.