PHL asks Japan to scrap tariffs on banana imports

The Philippines has requested Japan to cut or eliminate together the tariffs on banana imports, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said the government has formally asked Tokyo to scrap the tariffs on bananas Japan imports from the Philippines.

“We supply about 86 percent of Japan’s imports of bananas,” Lopez said in his text message to reporters.

The DTI chief noted that Japan slaps a seasonal tariff of 2 percent on bananas imported from the Philippines from April to September and 18 percent starting in October.





Further tariff elimination on agricultural products forms part of the two countries’ discussion on the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (Pjepa).

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said in a previous interview the Philippine government is seeking more concessions for local marine produts and fruits.

The Philippines also wants to expand the export-volume quotas prescribed for agricultural products under Pjepa.

Data from Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that Philippine banana exports to Japan in January to June reached 174,525 metric tons, valued at $99.3 million.

PSA data also showed that banana exports in 2015 reached 1.795 million metric tons, valued at $658 million. Japan is the top buyer of Philippine Cavendish bananas.