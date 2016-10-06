PHL aims for final mine-halt decisions by end of October

The Philippine government has set out a timetable for the final stages of its review of metallic miners in the world’s largest nickel producer, and aims to decide which suppliers will be suspended for failing an environmental audit before the end of this month.

The environment department is sending letters to companies recommended for suspension, and producers have a week to respond, according to Environment Undersecretary Leo L. Jasareno. There’s a further seven days for the responses to be assessed by the department before a decision, Jasareno said.

The mining companies “will be given seven days, and we have another seven days to review,” Jasareno said in a phone interview late on Wednesday. By the third week of this month, “we hope to come up with a decision,” he said.

The global nickel market is awaiting the definitive results from the checkup that was ordered by President Duterte and Environment Secretary Regina Paz L. Lopez. Three-quarters of the nation’s mines fell short in the audit, with 20 facing suspension on top of 10 already halted. While there’s concern that further halts may constrict supplies, several miners, including Nickel Asia Corp., have said they are confident problems can be addressed.





Nickel futures dropped to $9,945 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday, the lowest since September 19. Prices surged to as much as $10,900 on September 27, as Lopez presented the list of mines recommended for suspension. The metal used in stainless steel is 14 percent higher this year.

While Deutsche Bank AG raised the possibility this week that nickel may gain to $14,000 in the event of a significant wave of mine closures in the Southeast Asian nation, the bank cautioned that “the magnitude of the rally will, of course, depend on the final outcome” of the audit.