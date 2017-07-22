Philippines withdraws from hosting 2019 SEAG

THE Philippines has passed up its turn to host the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games in 2019—no thanks to the conflict in Marawi City. Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez has officially notified the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on the withdrawal through a letter sent to POC President Jose Cojuangco Jr. through Secretary-General Steve Hontiveros.

“Due to the current situation in Mindanao and the threat of terrorism and atrocities, we regret to inform you that we will no longer push through with the biennial event,” the letter, dated July 19 and received by the POC on Friday, said.

“It has been resolved that government resources be focused in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Mindanao, especially Marawi City,” the letter furthered.

The Maute terrorist group, which has links to ISIS, continued to hold fort in Marawi City, extending the conflict to its 60th day on Sunday. Death toll in the conflict has risen to 421 on the ISIS-linked side, 99 government troops and 45 civilians as of Wednesday this week.

The Philippines has hosted the SEA Games thrice—1981 and 1991, when five of the Games member-countries alternated as host; and the last in 2005, when Filipino athletes dominated the biennial event for the first time. Brunei Darrusalam skipped its turn in 2015 reportedly because of the absence of its government’s support with Singapore, which has hosted the Asian Youth Games and Youth Olympic Games, accepting the responsibility in the 11th hour.

The POC, through Cojuangco, submitted and won its bid for 2019, which follows Malaysia’s hosting of the 29th edition next month.The Philippines spent no less than P1 billion—half of which was funded bythe government—when it hosted the Games in 2005. For the 2019 Games, Cojuangco has offered an eye-popping P7.5-billion budget primarily for operations and renovation of existing sports infrastructure.

The SEA Games is a multisport competition among the region’s 11 members with the number of sports on the program numbering more than three dozens.