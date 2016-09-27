Philippine law firm joins SEA’s largest legal network

C&G LAW, a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines, has agreed to join Rajah & Tann Asia, Southeast Asia’s largest legal network, effective on January 1, 2017.

The move will offer C&G Law’s clients seamless access to around 650 fee earners who are qualified to practice local law in nine countries in Southeast Asia.

Established in 2014, the Rajah & Tann Asia network is the first extensive network bringing together the region’s premier law firms to provide coherent and authentically Asian legal services. It is led by a Regional Management Council, which comprises representatives from each of the firms that form the network. Jaime Renato B. Gatmaytan, C&G Law’s managing partner, will join the council as the Philippines’s representative.

C&G Law specializes in corporate and commercial transactions, litigation and arbitration, taxation, as well as labor and employment. The firm consists of over 30 fee earners servicing major Philippine conglomerates and multinational companies from a diverse range of sectors, including banking and financial, infrastructure and project finance, energy, manufacturing, education, medical and pharmaceutical.





Rajah & Tann Asia’s Chairman Lee Eng Beng said: “C&G Law is one of the most dynamic, progressive and well-regarded law firms in the Philippines. We are delighted that they are joining Rajah & Tann Asia at a time when the Philippines’s economy is enjoying a resurgence and many international and regional companies are stepping up their investments in the country. C&G Law will certainly boost our capabilities in helping clients navigate the diverse legal landscape in Asia.”

Gatmaytan said: “We are excited to be part of the Rajah & Tann Asia network and look forward to serving our clients’ needs outside the Philippines. They will now have access to a complete range of service capabilities from top-notch lawyers in the region.”

Gatmaytan is a leading legal practitioner in corporate and commercial transactions, including on equity investments, share and asset acquisitions, lending, security and other financing arrangements, real-estate transactions, and construction and infrastructure projects, especially in the energy sector.

He added: “The Philippines’ economy is the best performer in Southeast Asia in recent years and the country is enjoying good growth in an otherwise lacklustre global environment. GDP growth in the Philippines has averaged between 6 to 7 percent for the past three years and we are seeing an increase of foreign investments into the country across a wide range of industry sectors.

“At the same time, Philippine business leaders have in recent years stepped up their overseas investments. Joining the Rajah & Tann Asia network is not only timely, but necessary to meet the growing demands of our clients.”

Rajah & Tann Asia brings together leading law firms and lawyers in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and now, the Philippines. The network of firms offers the highest standards of service to locally-based clients while collectively having the capacity to handle the most complex regional and cross-border transactions.

The other firms in the network are R&T Sok & Heng Law Office (Cambodia), Assegaf Hamzah & Partners (Indonesia, with offices in Jakarta and Surabaya), Rajah & Tann (Laos) Sole Co., Ltd, Christopher & Lee Ong (Malaysia), Rajah & Tann NK Legal Myanmar Company Limited, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP (with a representative office in Shanghai), Rajah & Tann (Thailand) Limited, and Rajah & Tann LCT Lawyers (Vietnam, with offices in Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi).