PhilHealth, DOH lead nationwide  ‘Walk for Life’ for elderly on October 1

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), together with the Department of Health (DOH), will lead the kickoff activity of the Elderly Filipino Week celebration today, October 1, via the annual “Walk for Life” in Metro Manila and selected cities nationwide.

The activity will simultaneously begin at 6 a.m. “The activity aims to promote healthy lifestyle and wellness among the elderly,” PhilHealth Spokesman Dr. Israel Francis A. Pargas said.

Pargas said participants may also avail themselves of the services offered in the sites, such as medical consultations, random blood-sugar screening, cholesterol screening, bone scanning, blood-pressure measurement and vaccination. “PhilHealth will also put up service desks to answer queries and accept membership enrollment and data amendment,” Pargas said.

He said other government agencies will also set up booths to provide services to elderly participants.





The activity sites are PFVR Gym in Baguio City; San Fernando City Plaza in La Union; Ayala Mall in Legazpi City; Almont Inland Resort in Butuan City; SMRAA Sports Complex in City of Koronadal; and SM Malls in Pasay City, Cauayan, Isabela; Lucena, San Fernando, Pampanga; Batangas, Iloilo, Seaside-Cebu, Ecoland-Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

Registration is free.

Presidential Proclamation 470 Series of 1994 declared the first week of October of every year as Elderly Filipino Week.

This year’s theme is “Pagmamahal at Respeto ng Nakababata, Nakapagpapaligaya sa mga Nakatatanda.”

The activity also aims to recognize the role of the elderly in the society and in nation-building. It also highlights awareness and advocacy on prevention of elderly abuse.

Meanwhile, the kickoff activity was also announced by Civil Service Commission (CSC) under its CSC Announcement No. 16 Series of 2016 issued August 31, 2016.

“All government agencies are enjoined to extend full support by initiating related activities and participate in the opening salvo,” the announcement said, which was signed by CSC Chairman Alicia dela Rosa-Bala.