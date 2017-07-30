Phil, James transfer to Davao

Phil and James Younghusband lifted Meralco Manila to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Davao Eagles in their farewell match in a Sparks uniform and against a team whose colors they will be wearing in their coming matches in the Philippines Football League last Saturday night at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

In a surprising turn of events hours before the game, Meralco Manila’s official social-media page announced that the Younghusbands, considered the faces of Philippine football, “will play their last game with the club”, and are moving to the team the Sparks were to face on that day.

But the Younghusbands made sure they end their six-year career with Meralco with a bang.

Phil dished out two assists—the first to Milan Nikolic’s brace and the second to brother James, who scored the equalizer for his last goal as a Meralco player.

Nikolic paid his respect to the Younghusband’s last game heroic as he struck with two important goals that gave a perfect send off to his teammates and put Meralco back on top of the standings with 27 points.

“It was an emotional match. Thanks to the great crowd and thanks to Phil and James for all they have done for the club,” Nikolic said.

Meralco was down 0-1 after Harrison Sawyer drew first blood in the 33rd minute. But Nikolic started to step up for Meralco and leveled the count at 1-1 in the 41st minute with a well-set corner kick by Phil. Davao’s new acquisition, Matt Hartmann, however, put the Aguilas ahead anew right after that sequence for a 2-1 count at the half.

Phil and James, however, made sure that they won’t leave their team without a fight.

Phil perfectly located James in the 64th minute to score the equalizer before Nikolic nailed the game-winning goal two minutes later.

It was an emotional postgame huddle for the Sparks as the Younghusbands bid farewell to their teammates, with James saying, “You are all like brothers to me.”

Phil and James will embark a new journey starting next week as they try to bring up the seventh-placer Davao Aguilas, which has yet to win after 12 games with seven losses and five draws for five points.

Sunday’s match between JPV Marikina and Ilocos United at the Quirino Stadium in Vigan, meanwhile, was canceled because of adverse weather condition. It will be played on August 9.