PFL unwraps with 8 clubs seeing action

THE inaugural Philippines Football League (PFL) kicks off on May 6 with eight clubs vying for top honors.

Seeing action are Global-Cebu, Ceres-Negros, Kaya Makati, Meralco Manila, Stallion Laguna, JP Voltes Marikina, Ilocos United FC and Davao Aguilas. They will clash in two rounds in a home-and-away format.

“We are bringing the passion and love for the ‘Beautiful Game’ to different parts of the country with the PFL,” said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta during the league’s launch on Friday in a hotel in Taguig City. “This is a dream come true for all of us involved in this project. We appreciate the time, effort and resources put in by the clubs to make the PFL possible. We’ve taken the next step for Philippine football.”

The PFL kicks off after close to four years of planning with the PFF organizing the league with the help of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and International Football Federation.

“This is truly an unprecedented endeavor,” PFF General-Secretary Edwin Gastanes said. “We are looking forward to a vibrant and exciting first season ahead for the PFL.”

“I think we have a brighter future in football,” PFL Task Force Chairman Dr. Bernie Villegas added. “We are taking one important step to become a country where football can be excel.”

Kaya Makati hosts Ceres Negros at the University of Makati at 4 p.m. on opening day followed by a match between Stallion Laguna hosting Meralco Manila in Biñan at 7 p.m.

Ilocos United FC hosts Davao Aguilas on the next day at 4 p.m., while JPV Marikina battles Global Cebu at the Marikina Sports Complex at 7 p.m.

The top four clubs advance to a finals series. The champion will compete in AFC club competitions, particularly the Champions League and AFC Cup, where Global and Ceres are currently seeing action.

Games will be aired on Peoples Television (PTV) with two live matches every weekend.