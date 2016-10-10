Peza reports growth in exports, employment

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) on Monday reported a steady growth in exports and employment in the first eight months of the year, notching an increase of 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The Peza, however, said it will likely keep growth targets in the single-digit territory, as investors, both foreign and local, are mostly on wait-and-see mode. At the sidelines of an investment

promotion event on Monday, Peza Spokesman Elmer San Pascual said export revenues increased 5 percent from January to August this year over the same period in 2015.

Similarly, employment numbers have been on an uptrend—seeing a growth of 4 percent from January to August.





“Exports from January to August last year amounted to $28.87 billion. In the same period this year, we have $30.316 billion, or an increase of 5 percent,” San Pascual said.

Direct employment registered by the Peza in the same eight months of 2015 stood at 1.236 million workers. From January to August 2016, there was a growth of 4.7 percent to 1.294 million.

Investment pledges gained by the investment promotion agency from January to September currently stands at P78 billion.

While investment growth has been gradual, San Pascual said they are sticking to the 3-percent to 5-percent increase in investments for 2016 mainly due to the wait-and-see attitude of foreign investors.

According to the Peza official, the significant manufacturing investments that were put on hold last year due to the uncertainty from the national elections are expected to materialize in the last quarter of 2016.