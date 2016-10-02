Peza registered P78-B investments in first nine months of 2016

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) has registered P78 billion worth of investments in the first nine months of the year on the back of expansion projects by existing manufacturing firms and the establishment of new economic zones.

Peza officer in charge Deputy Director Justo Porifirio Yusingco said the investment-promotion agency approved P1.8 billion in new investments in the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday.

“We’re now at P78 billion and, traditionally, in the last quarter it still goes up. Compared to the same period last year, we’re up by 3 percent to 5 percent,” Yusingco said. “The target set by former Peza Director General Lilia B. de Lima is on track,” he affirmed.

This renewed confidence of new and existing investors can be credited to the country’s strong economic growth and the continuation of economic policies under the Duterte administration.





The Peza official said the investment growth was driven by two big-ticket economic zones, which cost around P1 billion each. One of these new registrants is the P1.1-billion SM Cyberzone in Iloilo. The board also approved three other economic zones, 30 new locator companies and expansion projects by existing locators.

Apart from the entry of new locators, which are mostly information technology firms, in new economic zones, a substantial hike in investments were registered by manufacturing companies undertaking expansions.

Meanwhile, Peza is optimistic to hit its 5-percent growth target in investment approvals at end-2016.

Yusingco told reporters that, despite the slowdown in investment approvals during the election period, the investment-promotion agency expects to approve more projects toward the end of the year. Yusingco said Peza has made a single approval of P1.8 billion worth of projects in its board meeting on Wednesday.

The investment pledges include two new economic zones, as well as projects from the manufacturing and information-technology sectors.

He added that Peza investments have created some 75,000 jobs as of July.

With reports from PNA