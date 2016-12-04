Peza eyes ‘special wage package’ for ecozones

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it will push for a number of legislative proposals in the 17th Congress, including a special wage package for workers in economic zones, to attract more investors.

Peza Director General Charito B. Plaza said wage rates in ecozones are still higher than other, more successful manufacturing-intensive countries like Vietnam.

Plaza added that Peza is planning to come up with a wage package for ecozone workers that would include benefits, like housing and education.

“I cannot say anything yet if we will maintain the same rate, but we will be providing more benefits, like providing low-cost housing for workers, provide scholarships for children and be in the courses or skills training needed by the industries. So there is livelihood support as additional support,” Plaza said.

“If you’re an employer with 10,000 people, we will give you additional support benefits for your workers so you can give a counterpart through corporate social responsibility projects,” she added.

A technical working group will be created with membership from both the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to study the proposal.

Labor Secretary Silvestro H. Bello III, however, shot down the proposal when asked if Peza can give lower salaries to ecozone workers.

“That’s not allowed, that’s against the minimum-wage law, but we’ll see how we can make Peza attractive to foreign investors. Maybe it can be toward other economic benefits,” Bello said.

Aside from a “special wage package,” Peza said it is also keen on extending the 75-year maximum lease period for foreigners to 99 years.

Plaza said this is provided for in the Investors’ Lease Act, which provides that foreign nationals may lease land for a period of 50 years, with an option for a 25-year extension.

“No one has complained about the 75-year period, but we want it [extended] because we’re competing with other ecozones,” Plaza added.