Peso will not hit 50:$1 this year

DESPITE several bouts of weaknesses affecting the local currency, the peso is not seen to drop to the 50:$1 territory this year, a local economist said.

Bank of the Philippine Islands associate economist Nicholas Antonio T. Mapa forecasts the peso to hit his year-end projection of 49.02 to a dollar.

“There are several factors behind the peso’s recent performance, both local and global. Global developments center around major central-bank meetings mostly and US data reports. The Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are all still mired in their fight against deflation and, thus, most seen to be in easing mode,” Mapa told the BusinessMirror.





“The US is in the nascent stages of its rate-hike cycle and, thus, any comments or data that could point to an improving economy, would increase the chances for a rate hike, which, in turn, causes the dollar to strengthen,” he said.

The economist said, domestically, our local unit is affected by any shifts in foreign sentiment in the local stock-exchange, as a weakening of the stock exchange index due to foreign selling drags on the peso.

“Last, it’s still difficult to say whether controversial remarks do affect the exchange rate, but I guess such remarks can still affect sentiment and psyche of some individuals, which can reflect in the foreign-exchange rate,” he added.

In recent weeks, the local currency has been seen to trade to fresh seven-year lows, as the local currency continues to lose value over the US dollar.

On Friday the peso ended the trading week at 48.44 to a dollar, slumping from the previous day’s 48.34 to a dollar. The total traded volume is at $573.1 million.

In terms of its effect on the real economy, Mapa said that, while remittances in dollar terms are expected to slow further this year, its purchasing will still not be affected due to the cushion a weaker currency provides.

“This may not be as much of a problem for as long as the growth of remittances in peso terms [which is Filipinos purchasing power] remains solid enough to drive our consumption economy,” Mapa said. “The weaker currency will feed into inflationary pressure and help elevate the path back into target.”

In a recent commentary on the movement of the local currency, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said the peso’s movement in the previous week was affected by broad dollar strength as traders increased bets on a Fed rate hike this year.

Tetangco also vowed to “continue to monitor” foreign-exchange market moves and reiterated its readiness to step in to “prevent sharp changes in the exchange rate.”

Central Bank Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo said the local economic fundamentals have not changed and policies continue to be centered on high, sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Thus, in the medium term, we believe the peso will remain broadly stable and competitive,” Guinigundo said.