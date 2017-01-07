Peso plunge to continue

The local currency, now a regional laggard, is seen to perform even worse than the government originally projected this year, as internal and overseas concerns drag the peso.

Only last month, the economic managers recalibrated the projected exchange rate for this year and 2018 from 48 to 50 against the US dollar. Previously, the assumed rate ranged from 45 to 48 per dollar, but was subsequently adjusted to reflect the more recent deterioration of the peso.

Toward the end of 2016, the peso—along with other regional currencies—fell to its lowest at the tail end of the global financial crisis, as markets grew apprehensive over local and international events. Domestic developments, mainly political, were similarly cited as concerns that dampened sentiments on the peso.

“Given the year-to-date average of the peso against the US dollar, we have to be more conservative than the past assumption on exchange rate,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo told reporters.

Dynamics

But private economists see the peso performing worse than earlier thought by the economic managers, with forecasts for the year hitting above the 50-per-dollar ceiling set by the government.

Switzerland-based UBS Bank said it sees the peso ending 2017 much weaker at 51 per dollar, and an even bleaker prospect in 2018, with a forecast rate of 55 to a dollar.

The investment bank said the macroeconomic developments foreseen in 2017—such as prospectively lower GDP, late boost in fiscal policy in 2018, a depleted current-account balance and higher prices of goods—should have direct bearing on the local currency’s strength.

“These dynamics are likely to induce currency weakness. We expect growth to slow in the Philippines—while the external balance has deteriorated, removing a buffer to global capital flows as the Fed is due to raise rates. Rising inflation and higher oil prices will also hurt the Philippines, as it is a net oil importer,” UBS said.

It quickly added that the peso is likely to experience some “catch-up” weakness in the next two years.

Peso overshoot

ING Bank Manila also projected the peso approximating 52 by the end of the year. Among the concerns to watch out for in 2017, according to ING, include China’s transition, the anticipated policy changes under US President-elect Donald J. Trump, oil-price volatility and developments in the eurozone.

Local factors were also seen to weigh heavily on the economy, according to ING Bank, no matter the country’s strong growth trajectory, as the political noise diminish and likely further dampen sentiment on the peso this year.

“Perceived lack of President’s political support for economic reforms does not help improve sentiment, even as economic indicators were quite favorable. Bringing the President’s high political capital behind economic reforms pending in Congress and invigorate antipoverty initiatives would help mend the frayed investor confidence,” the bank said.

Other global lenders, including HSBC and regional banking giant DBS Bank, also see the peso overshooting the projected exchange rate for the year.

HSBC said the peso should end 2017 at 50.70 per dollar, as prices inflate based on projections made in 2016.

Singapore-based DBS Bank, meanwhile, anticipates the peso hitting 51.1 per dollar by the end of the year, or off by more than a peso from the upper limit of the projected rate.

The forecast weakness of the peso was also expected to spill over to the local economy.

Manufacturing

Earlier this month, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slowed, despite the strong demand during the long Christmas holidays; and one of the reasons cited was the weaker peso translating to higher cost of input prices.

IHS Markit economist Bernard Aw has, likewise, warned that the sector will continue to be adversely affected should the local currency devalue further.

“If this continues, manufacturers’ profit margins may come under pressure in the coming months,” Aw said.

Remittances

While good for dollar-earning migrant workers and will prospectively boost the purchasing power of remittance recipients that help pump up domestic consumption, the money sent home by overseas Filipino workers the past months has shown diminished purchasing power due to the strengthening US dollar versus other currencies,

including the peso.

Latest data from the central bank show the weaker peso helping convince Filipino migrant workers to send fewer dollars in October last year, with total remittances actually posting a contraction during the period.

Money sent home by overseas Filipinos declined by 3 percent last October to $2.1 billion for the month, coming down from the $2.16 billion in the same month in 2015 and from the $2.38 billion last September.

“The lower US dollar value of remittances in October may also be partly due to the depreciation of major host countries’ currencies vis-à-vis the US dollar, such as the pound sterling and the euro,” the central bank said.

The peso averaged 48.348 to a dollar last October, data from the central bank show, lower by about a peso from the previous month’s 47.429 to a dollar. The peso further lost ground coming into November when it entered the 49-per-dollar territory.

Progressively lower remittances coming into the country could spell out trouble for an already weak current-account surplus balance coming into 2017 and the overall balance of payments (BoP) for the year.

Remittances are a large part of the country’s BoP, particularly in its current account, which is the core component of the country’s BoP.

The current account has been in surplus since 2003, acting as a cushion in times of externally induced stress, such as the global economic crisis hitting hard those with weaker current-account balances.

However, the BSP earlier acknowledged downgrading the current-account forecast for 2017 to only $800 million.

Inflation

The prices of goods and commodities in the country was also seen to inflate along with the peso’s weakness, despite claims of government officials the currency movements should not impact inflation as much as in prior years.

Earlier, central bank officials assured the public the weaker peso around year-end should not unduly impact the overall inflation path.

BSP Managing Director for the Monetary Policy Subsector Francisco Dakila Jr. said that, despite the peso’s weakness, the impact of the peso on inflation has progressively diminished through the years.

“What we’ve seen is the pass-through from the peso to inflation has gone down considerably through the years with inflation targeting,” Dakila said.

While economists agree that the weaker peso should not derail inflation from the target band for the year, a weaker peso could translate to higher prices in 2017.

“[We] expect inflation to average 2.7 percent in 2017, up from a projected 1.7 percent [in 2016]. We see some upside risks to our projection, given the anticipated weakening of the peso,” DBS Bank economist Gundy Cahyadi said.