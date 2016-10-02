Peso panic

Human beings are an incredibly adaptable species, even though we do not give ourselves much recognition for that trait. In fact, we tend to think of animals as much more capable of adjusting to changes in their environment.

Certainly, migratory birds have figured out how to move thousands of miles to take advantage of the seasons. Bears hibernate during the cold months, something that we all might like to do during the rainy season.

However, like all the other animals on Earth, we need time to adjust to changing external conditions. But once we understand what is happening, we usually make the necessary modifications appropriately well. Of course, there are some times we run into problems. Humans were apparently not made for texting, or maybe we just need more time to avoid “Texting Thumb”.

The fact that situations change means nothing. It is the potential results of those changes that need to be addressed. It is not that bears will freeze to death when it snows. Look at polar bears living in perpetual ice. It is that the forest bear loses its food source.





The response to the situation that the Philippine peso has devalued against the US dollar to a seven-year low should literally be: “So what?”

The conventional wisdom is that a weaker peso benefits overseas Filipino workers and also exporters. It is true that Philippine exports increased in 2014, when the peso was weaker at 44.62 to the dollar from 2012’s 41.19. But was a weaker peso the reason? Global economic growth increased by 9.6 percent in 2013 and 2014. Maybe that affected export growth more than the value of the Philippine peso.

Overseas workers get more money from a weaker peso, and that should increase consumer spending. In 2014 spending grew by 3.5 percent. But it also increased by the same percentage in 2012, with the peso 7.7 percent stronger.

The conventional fear is that a weaker peso will hurt the overall economy. However, that correlation is difficult to make. In 2004 the economy grew by 6.7 percent, when the peso traded at 56.27 against the US dollar. In 2010 the peso was 43.89; the growth was 7.63 percent. In 2011 the peso averaged 43.93; the economy advanced by 3.64 percent.

We can economically adapt to changing conditions the same way we do with everything else, as long as the change is relatively gradual. When peso depreciated literally overnight, from 26 to 34 at the start of the Asian financial crisis, hundreds of Philippine companies went out of business. The central bank had artificially controlled the peso rate. When the peso moved from averaging 40.31 in 1999 to 50 in 2000, economic growth grew from 3.08 percent to 4.41 percent.

What will the Philippine peso/US dollar exchange rate be at the end of the year or even next year? Who knows and who cares. What we do know is that if market forces and not government manipulation set the rate, there will be a discernible trend. What we need to care about is how we adjust as that trend evolves.