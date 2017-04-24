Personal and Institutional Integrity

A person is said to have integrity if his or her actions are consistent with his or her principles, and his or her actions, beliefs, methods, measures and principles all come from a single core group of values. An individual’s value system provides a framework within which the individual acts in ways that are consistent and expected.

A value system may evolve and significantly change but must retain integrity if those who espouse the values account for and resolve the inconsistencies. One essential aspect of a consistent framework is its avoidance of any unwarranted (arbitrary) exceptions for a particular person or group—the notion of double-standards effectively destroys a person or group’s label of integrity.

It is important to recognize that a leader of an organization is imbued with personal integrity, because “the personal should translate into the institutional”. This is the principle of leading by example.

But it is imperative that at the institutional or organizational level, all members and stakeholders are bound and expected to abide by the same framework of values, beliefs and norms of behavior. This is why the Integrity Pledge, the Integrity Initiative encourages companies and individuals to sign, includes the obligation to create a “Common Code of Conduct”.

The goal of establishing a community of integrity is, as we all experience, full of challenges. It needs a well-understood set of rules that are observed with care on a sustained basis. It entails the participation of the whole communities and networks that mutually reinforce positive behavior toward more transparent and accountable systems

and processes.

The mission of the project “Integrity for Jobs” (I4J) is to create integrity mechanisms and support systems in the local government setting that will achieve greater visibility and trust for investors to locate in those local government units (LGUs) and create jobs. The following general notes and observations may be treated as essential considerations and models in building a praxis and culture of integrity:

■ Good leadership—it is highly imperative to be able to identify leaders with vision and who are highly regarded in the community.

■ Participatory methods— there is a need to obtain the involvement of stakeholders; in the public sector, the participatory activities are very important in the implementation of projects and programs at the level of LGUs.

A.) Participation in the integrity Initiative and adoption of its mechanisms:

Tone from the top-management of accredited firms declare their adoption of goals to promote integrity, a level playing field, fair market conditions, inclusive growth and sustainable development; Accredited companies and institutions sign the Integrity Pledge; Voluntary self-assesments help in the improvement of integrity standards of their organization; Third-party validation has led

to more robust systems that are recognized in the context of

best practices in the business community; and Recognition and certification as tools to establish and promote LGUs as preferred destination for investments or endorsement for incentives.

■ Integrity circles (ICs)—at the local community level, the creation of ICs will be applicable to all parties that have a stake in the development of the community. The ICs are very helpful sounding boards, especially in pinpointing priority areas in administrative procedures and local governance that can be improved and enhanced.

■ Improving processes— among the priorities of the I4J project are simplified administrative and regulatory processes, and the establishment of more transparent systems and improved processes in business registration and promotion in the local level; important is also that business policy is established for periods longer than three years.

In the end, a community imbued with personal and institutional integrity will be assured of attracting more sustainable investments and more entrepreneurs. This is what will lead to more jobs and in the long run, lower rates of poverty—truly a win-win solution for everyone.