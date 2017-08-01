Pernia says 7% growth still doable for the year

The Philippine economy is still on track to achieving its growth targets of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent this year despite its slow start, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said.

In a presentation at the budget hearing on Tuesday, Pernia said, given the 6.4-percent GDP growth in the first quarter, attaining the high end of the target will require an average quarterly growth of 7.9 percent for the rest of the year, while meeting the 7-percent midpoint goal would require an average GDP expansion of 7.2 percent for the remaining quarters.

“So far, the country’s real GDP growth remains respectable, recording a 6.4-percent growth in the first quarter of 2017,” Pernia said. “With this, the country remains on track to meeting the midpoint of its full-year target of 6.5-percent to 7.5-percent GDP growth for 2017.”

Local economists agreed with Pernia that the country’s 2017 growth targets remain attainable, but not at the 7-percent level.

Ateneo de Manila EagleWatch Senior Fellow Alvin Ang, for one, estimates full-year growth to be between 6.4 percent to 6.6 percent in 2017.

University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics Dean Cid Terosa said Pernia’s growth expectations remain realistic. He expects growth to be around 6.3 percent to 6.8 percent this year.

These projections include forecasts that are below target, mainly due to various external factors that could hurt consumption and investments in the country. These external factors will have a greater impact on the economy compared to that of the crisis in Marawi City.

More than the economy, the siege of Marawi City could cause the country’s poorest Filipinos to fall further into poverty, according to local economists.

Lanao del Sur, based on the 2015 Poverty Statistics, is the poorest province nationwide, with a poverty-incidence rate of 71.9 percent in 2015.

The province’s capital city, Marawi, had a poverty-incidence rate of 60 percent based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s Small Area Estimates in 2012.

“It is possible to come close to the target. External events such as the ambivalence of the Trump administration, fragile Middle East political situation, and tensions in East Asia can drag the economy more than the Marawi crisis,” Terosa told BusinessMirror.

Pernia said growth this year will be driven by stronger household consumption and the lifting of the quantitative restriction on rice, which will ease inflation pressures.

He added that government expenditures will be boosted by the higher spending on human-capital development programs like the K to 12, and social-protection programs such as the Conditional Cash Transfer and unconditional cash transfers.

Pernia also said exports are expected to improve on the back of the Asean economic integration and improving bilateral relations with China.

The government’s massive Build, Build, Build infrastructure program will also provide a significant boost to economic growth.

“Investments will be supported by public construction, including infrastructure and reconstruction; private construction; the reduction in cost of doing business; and the proposed reduction in foreign-investment restrictions,” Pernia said.

In the January-to-March period, the government reported that GDP growth reached 6.4 percent on the back of strong manufacturing, trade and Other Services growth.

Among the major economic sectors, Services had the fastest growth of 6.8 percent. Industry decelerated to 6.1 percent as compared with the 9.3-percent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2016. Agriculture recovered with 4.9-percent growth from a decline of 4.3 percent in the previous year.