Pernia: $5,000 per-capita income likely by 2018

The Philippines could hit its target of becoming an upper middle-income country as early as next year, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a presentation before the Philippines-Singapore Business Council (PSBC) Conference on Thursday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said the country is on track to meeting its economic targets.

This means the country’s per capita income could rise to around $5,000, from $3,580 as of 2016, by the end of 2018, four years ahead of 2022, or the original target.

“The Philippine Development Plan [PDP] 2017-2022 aims for the Philippines to be an upper middle-income country by 2022. In fact, as I’ve said, we could achieve that by the end of next year,” Pernia said.

Assuming Philippine gross national income (GNI) would grow at 5 percent annum, per-capita income would be within the $4,000 to $5,000 range by the end of 2018.

Low-income economies are defined as those with a GNI per capita, calculated using the World Bank Atlas method, of $1,005 or less in 2016; lower middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $1,006 and $3,955; upper middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $3,956 and $12,235; high-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of $12,236 or more.

Increasing per-capita income would result in lower poverty rate. Under the original target in the PDP poverty incidence could decline to 14 percent in 2022, from 21.6 percent in 2015.

“We’re assuming we’re growing by 5 percent per annum, GNI per capita, so its possible. We will just be short by a few dollars, [maybe] we will be short by a couple of dollars or less,” Pernia told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

In the same conference, former National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Cielito Habito said the recent growth of the economy has become “more inclusive”.

Habito said based on his “PTK” indicators, or “Presyo, Trabaho and Kita”, inflation in the Philippines averaged only 1.6 percent in 2016; unemployment slowed to 4.7 percent in October 2016; and GDP is regarded as the highest in the Asean and East Asia.

Habito also said high economic growth has resulted in lower poverty incidence, which declined to 21.6 percent in 2015, from 25.2 percent in 2012.

With the government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure spending, Habito added this will only improve the country’s chances of meeting its medium-term goals.

The main growth driver of economic growth, Pernia said, will be the government’s aggressive infrastructure investment program worth P8.1 trillion over the medium term.

This year the government aims to increase infrastructure spending to 7.3 percent of GDP in 2022, from 6.9 percent in 2021 and 2020; and 6.8 percent in 2019.

For the 2018 budget, the proposed infrastructure outlay is over P1.01 trillion, or 6.3 percent of GDP in 2018. This year the government aims to spend 5.4 percent of GDP on infrastructure alone.