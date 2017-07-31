Perfect storm: PHL condition ripe for human trafficking

It always happens like this.

A big fish—like suspected Australian child-sex predator Peter Scully—falls for the bait, and the nation heaves a collective sigh. Harrowing stories about his operation of pedophile rings in various cities in Mindanao go viral, and citizens express disgust, pity for the, mostly minors, hapless victims; and white-hot rage for the sick predator. As unimaginable narratives of his abuse, rape, torture and sale of children start to get exposed, people also feel relieved the mastermind got nabbed, thinking the worst is over and the vulnerable is finally saved.

However, it’s never really over. As Scully’s den closed down, several others continue to operate; only now their runners are expectedly more careful not to get caught. Right now, another helpless toddler could be starring in a film not unlike Daisy’s Destruction, a snuff film reportedly created by Scully and Liezyl Margallo that featured the brutal torture and rape of nine girls—ages ranging from 1 to 12—and a film that allegedly resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl, whose remains were recovered by authorities under the apartment of Scully himself. On July 28 17 female minors reportedly being exploited for sexual services in Caloocan City were rescued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Barely a month before that, three minors allegedly trafficked by their own relatives were rescued in Bacolod City.

After each of these successful operations, the nation starts believing it is all over and all the fish have been caught—but every succeeding exposé only reveals how increasingly vast

the ocean of sick paedophiles and opportunistic relatives really is.

It is a difficult industry to take down, precisely because of how lucrative it is. The United Nations Childrens’ Fund estimates the human-trafficking market to be making $32 billion yearly, placing it as the second-largest criminal industry globally after the drug trade. Of course, it is hard to land on the actual number, but one can easily get an idea, knowing that each view of “Daisy’s Destruction” earned Scully $10,000, and that the 17 minors rescued in Caloocan were slated to be bought at P6,000 each.

There is big money in the exploitation of live flesh, which is why it is no longer surprising (albeit it is utterly revolting) that industry players have long come before Scully, and will continue coming after. It also explains why a human-trafficking deal gets closed every minute.

Widening the net

Despite—and because—of the gravity of the problem, nonprofit organizations abound in the country, each with unceasing hope of helping government agencies eradicate the illegal and immoral trade of humans. Called to Rescue Philippines (CTR-PHL) is a prime example.

As the local arm of world-wide nonprofit Called to Rescue, CTR-PHL has a primary dedication to rescuing minor children from sex trafficking, violence and abuse. Anthony Pangilinan, officer in charge of CTR-PHL, admits that fighting the good fight against human trafficking is easier said than done.

“Just the size of the problem and it’s many ‘tentacles’ [make fighting it very challenging]. Lots of abuse is going on even in homes, schools and streets,” Pangilinan told the BusinessMirror.

However, Pangilinan clarified that the size of the problem is hardly the end of it, explaining how perpetrators get into the psyches of their victims, who are dehumanized and demoralized. As all hope starts to escape, the victims sink deeper and deeper into the system—making horrendous acts a part of their routine for survival.

“Fear and submission are key elements [used] by perpetrators for every victim. They can be raped at once so they lose all sense of value and get discouraged from even thinking of going back. They are filled with shame. Then, they are sold to either individual buyers or to brothels. Then, they’re part of the system,” Pangilinan said.

This is particularly the case for victims who are exploited or sold by their own parents and close relatives. Since these are usually minors who have been fully dependent on the adults all their lives, they have full trust on the people who would go on betraying them in exchange for cold, hard cash. Pangilinan explains the Philippines is “in a perfect storm” when it comes to human trafficking, and enumerates the many factors that contribute to the proliferation of human trafficking in the country.

“Poverty, weak laws, bad enforcement, corruption, the archipelagic nature of the country that makes it hard to monitor, the hospitable culture, Internet/mobile access, weakening family ties, calamities leading to relocation to unmonitored shelters and the migration mentality, which makes many Filipinos very welcoming of opportunities to live better lives abroad —these are the main factors that make the Philippines a hot spot for human trafficking,” Pangilinan said.

Indeed, most traffickers nabbed in the country are foreigners, like the Australian Scully, with local cohorts, usually the very parents of the children subjected to abuse.

Foreigners are also the main market in a largely untraceable portion of the World Wide Web—inaccessible through the usual browsers and channels—which serves as a virtual cybersex and trafficking den. Parents who exploit their own children by charging pay-per-view fees and forcing their own children to strip and perform sexual acts in front of the camera think it is not dangerous for their children if done this way, since there is no physical touch involved. Most of the time, they are not aware of the emotional and psychological damage these operations leave on the children, especially since more money is paid when more abuse is inflicted on the victims during the live show.

Everyone is called to rescue

CTR-PHL engages in rescue operations in cooperation with local government agencies, such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), NBI, Department of Social Work and Development and local government units. In 2016 CTR-PHL was able to succesfully bust and raid seven major “youth parties” all over Metro Manila through which kids were being primed through alcohol and sexually charged activities. Some organizers were apprehended by authorities in the process. How-ever, not all efforts result in successful rescue stories.

Talking about the worst case they have ever handled in CTR-PHL, Pangilinan said: “Let’s just say we rescued a child who was so damaged she is no longer with us today.”

As a nonprofit, CTR-PHL relies largely on private donations and volunteers who are willing to take on tasks that could help the cause. Interested individuals could become trainers by undergoing a series of trainer workshops. Trainers work on educating and informing the public, especially the youth of all ages, together with their parents, in order to reduce their being “at risk” for human trafficking.

CTR-PHL is also committed to holistic recovery, which is why they have partnered with recovery centers, counseling offices and livelihood trainees, to ensure rescued victims get the chance to turn their lives around and away from the trauma they were forced to endure. Activities, like teaching art as a form of therapy for rescued kids, are also initiated. Acknowledging the magnitude of the problem, CTR-PHL urges the public to get involved, even just by spreading the word about their organization and what they are trying to do. Pangilinan also emphasized the need to break the spiral of silence, even in the face of uncertainty and fear.

“Report cases, even when in doubt,” Pangilinan said.

CTR-PHL’s hotline at +63917-541-0287 is always open to receive reports of suspected human-trafficking cases, Pangilinan said. With each tip, every citizen gets the chance to work toward the eradication of this monster industry, no matter how painstaking, no matter how slow. More details on how to get involved beyond reporting on suspected incidents of human trafficking may also be found on their web site www.calledtorescue.com.ph and Facebook page www.facebook.com/Called2RescuePh/.

The human-trafficking crisis seems to worsen endlessly, but with a government packed with political will, dedicated organizations, like CTR-PHL, and an involved public at the helm, lives and dignities could still be saved. “To this end, every one of us is Called to Rescue—we’ve got tons of fish to fry.”