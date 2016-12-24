Pearl Farm Beach Resort Home for the Holidays Packages

Breakaway from the hustle and bustle of the city and schedule a year-end holiday reward at the Pearl Farm Beach Resort, where you and your family can spend the season in high spirits with its special Home for the Holidays Packages covering the dates from December 23, 2016, to January 2, 2017.

Take your experience to a whole new level and stay in a world-class accommodation for two at the Hilltop Room for only P13,900 per night. You can also choose to snooze all your worries at the calming Mandaya House and wake up to a captivating sunrise for only P15,900. But if you wish to stay in a room with an unobstructed view of the sea, sunset and Mount Apo, a stay at the Samal House will surely fuel the excitement for only P16,900. What’s more, you can take it up a notch and upgrade your room to a Samal Suite for only P22,000, and marvel at the glistening cerulean water as your daily view. But if you’re thinking of a dreamy destination for your whole family, the spacious and secluded Malipano Villa has got you covered for only P63,000 and complete with a speedboat on standby to fully access the resort’s deluxe facilities. Since the aim of your Yuletide break is to recharge and get your life back in order, look forward to your daily meals that are brimming with wide array of wholesome and fresh ingredients. Since the resort is also a hotbed of tourism for its exciting and exhilarating water sports, you can always choose to boost your stay with Jet Ski, parasailing and diving. And whether you’re having a moment with yourself at the Mandaya Spa for one of its signature treatments or taking it further with your family by signing up a tour at Davao’s top sights and attractions, there’s something absolutely for everyone here.

Don’t miss, as well, the resort’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve festive dinner celebration for only P2,500 net per person, featuring a bounty of ocean-fresh harvest, traditional Yuletide favorites and a spread of sweets prepared extra special by The Pearl Farm Beach Resort’s kitchen team for every family. With Pearl Farm Beach Resort’s unrivaled setting and signature hospitality, it’s your luxurious home for the holidays that’s guaranteed to refresh and recharge every step of the way!

Pearl Farm Beach Resort is gorgeously nestled at Kaputian, Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte.