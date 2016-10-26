Peak Form Medical Clinic: The Face of Sports Medicine

MILLIONS of Filipinos now invest on their health, and a strong indication of this uninterrupted trend is their participation in fitness activities such as running, crossfit, zumba, aerobics, swimming, basketball, football, volleyball and whatever is popular in the social media.

From just being a fitness buff, those who have realized the benefits of physical activities, many decided to level up their training and enroll in more complicated or strenuous workout.

While the followers of wellness continue to rise, the demand for more and better facilities also increased. However, two important aspects in keeping this fitness wave intact seem scarce—state-of-the-art technology and skilled and able doctors to handle injuries obtained from doing sports.

This reality didn’t miss the discerning mind of Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Edgar Eufemio, and being one of the pioneers of Sports Medicine in the country, several years ago, he established a sports recovery center, which is now called the Peak Form Medical Clinic.





Peak Form is a state-of-the art sports medicine facility that offers modern physical therapy using up-to-date concepts and practices of sports science.

Athletes and non-athletes of all ages, shapes and sizes, elite, weekend warriors or even couch potatoes who want to go back to their previous level of function or even who want to improve their levels can seek the help and assistance of Peak Form medical and therapy teams.

Peak Form also helps in teaching their patients to understand the proper approach to sports injuries, pain management, conditioning, nutrition and recovery.

For a physical therapy program to be successful, it requires the teamwork of the patient, parents/guardians, coaches and medical professionals.

“Peak Form has the best equipment for physical therapy, and our doctors are well trained in addressing injuries of our patients. All non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation before surgery is done here,” Eufemio explains.

Eufemio is very popular among his patients because of his practice to rehabilitate first before proposing any surgery. It has become his advocacy to save whatever can be saved through rehabilitation using state-of-the-art technology and the skills and knowledge of the doctors.

“I am very proud of our setup, I have the reputation ever since I started that I am the most conservative surgeon and I am proud of that. Of course a lot of the surgeons talk to me and would say, ‘You can’t do that, it is surgical,’ and then I will counter. Let’s give it a chance because before the advent of surgical procedures, everything was treated in more conservative ways. If there is a chance to recover, we don’t do unnecessary surgery right away,” Eufemio explains.

This practice of Eufemio can be traced back to his upbringing. “I am a surgeon so I love the surgical cases but I love doing it for the right reasons. My dad is a doctor. He is a surgeon and he’s always been ahead of his time. And that’s one thing that I promised him before he passed on that I will follow his footsteps— don’t do what is wrong.”

For Eufemio, being a doctor is not just a profession but his vocation and passion, and this is what Peak Form believes in.

With the increasing need for skilled doctors to address the needs of Filipino athletes for proper fitness training and therapy, Eufemio believes that the country can produce better athletes who are more competitive, aggressive, and physically fit to win and recover from injuries.

For more information about Peak Form Medical Clinic, visit Unit 807 of the Infinity Building, 26th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.