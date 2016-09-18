PCSO gets new chairman and general manager

LAST Monday, September 12, President Duterte led the oath-taking ceremony of the new chairman and the new general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). The new PCSO chairman is retired police director Jose Jorge E. Corpuz, who replaced Erineo S. Maliksi. Corpuz served until 2015 as the director for Integrated Police Operations for Southern Luzon. I send my sincere congratulations and good wishes to General Corpuz, as he takes on an important role as the new leader of the government’s charity agency.

Replacing me as general manager is Marine Maj. Gen. Alexander F. Balutan. I have full confidence that Balutan is more than capable of managing all the existing programs of the organization for the benefit of the Filipino people. Having worked closely with the PCSO team and our partners, I will always carry with me all the good memories, most especially the selfless service and positive intentions, of the people who have given their time and effort to help the needy. Congratulations to the PCSO’s new chairman and the new GM!

****

In recent days and in the middle of the transition to the agency’s new leadership, the PCSO continued to fulfill its mandate to provide medical assistance to individuals, organizations and communities that need it most. On August 16 I turned over a check in the amount of P1,145,226.29 to Mayor George Ricardo R. Gacula II of Taytay, Rizal. This is the municipality’s Lotto local government unit (LGU) share from July to December 2015, and is given as part of the PCSO’s mandatory contributions to various government agencies and communities.





On August 24 the PCSO held a medical and dental mission for the benefit of the residents of Barangay Borol 1st in Balagtas, Bulacan. Around 248 residents received free medical and dental consultation, and management of their conditions through the help of the agency’s medical and dental team. My personal thanks to Barangay Captain Joselito M. Cruz and councilors Jerome R. Pangan, Ariel R. Samson and Anna Liza Mapue for making the mission possible.

The PCSO has been running a medical and dental mission program, wherein free medical consultation and treatment, free dental consultation and treatment, free ancillary services and free medicines, including vitamins, are given to beneficiaries in various communities. These efforts are being done in partnership with LGUs, non-governmental organizations, civic and religious organizations, and other government agencies.

Finally, new ambulance units were turned over to the City of Urdaneta in Pangasinan, the AFP Medical Center and the municipality of San Mateo, Rizal. These donations were made under the 60 percent-to-40 percent scheme of the PCSO’s Ambulance Donation Program, which provides ambulance units to hospitals, health institutions, municipalities, provinces and city health offices in various priority areas.

Urdaneta Mayor Amadeo Gregorio E. Perez IV received the donation on August 23. The AFP Medical Center received the ambulance unit for Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu, on September 8. AFP Medical Center representatives Gen. Job Yucoco, Col. Patrick S. de Leon, Col. Peter Paul Domingo, Lt. Col. Allan Aracelis and Wilfredo Robles received the donation. The municipality of San Mateo, through Mayor Cristina C. Diaz, received the ambulance unit donation from PCSO on August 16.

****

Atty. Rojas is vice chairman and general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.