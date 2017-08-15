PCOO wants P1.351-billion budget for 2018

The communication office of President Duterte is seeking a P1.351 billion in the proposed 2018 national budget.

The budget being porposed by the Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO), formerly the Office of the Press Secretary, and its attached agencies is equivalent to the P1.3 billion allotted to the Light Railway Transit (LRT) Line 1 South Extension (Cavite) Project and higher compared to the P895 million for Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 East Extension Project and the P608-million LRT Line 2 West Extension Project.

The PCOO’s budget is also almost thrice the P433-million budget of office of Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo for 2018, which was approved by the lower chamber in less than two-minute deliberations.

The communication office budget is also almost parallel to around P1.5-billion budget cutback on maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of at least 49 public hospitals in the country, which is being opposed by several lawmakers.

During the PCOO proposed budget deliberations, Communication Secretary Martin M. Andanar, however, said the 2018 budget proposal of his office reflects a decrease of P22.3 million, or 1.63 percent lower compared to its 2017 budget of P1.373 billion.

Andanar said the budget will be spent to develop and implement guidelines and mechanism pertaining to the delivery of information relating to policies, programs, activities and achievement of the President, the Cabinet and Executive branch of the government.

He said it will also ensure proper implementation of “Executive Order 2 on Freedom of Information by coordinating with departments and agencies to provide information requested by citizens”.

Andanar added parts of the 2018 budget will also be allocated for the major upgrade of all provincials stations, establishment of Mindanao Communications Hub, establishment of an FM division to reach more audience from various age groups and market segments that AM stations fail to capture. He added that the PCOO budget also seeks to enhance the skills of production and technical personnel through training and retraining.

Meanwhile, Andanar expressed regret over some “erroneous” news postings of some employees of the state-run Philippines News Agency.