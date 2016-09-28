PCC seeks halal product certification

The regional units of the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) in Mindanao are set to conduct a study on product development targeting carabao-based products to be certified as halal.

Dr. Lowell Paraguas, PCC at Central Mindanao University director, made this pronouncement during a recent meeting.

Certifying a product as halal indicates that it its preparation adheres to Islamic law, as described in the Koran.

The 36-month project, which obtained an initial funding of P670,900, will be headed by Paraguas and will be supported by PCC at University of Southern Mindanao (USM), and Jane Tranquilan of Mindanao State University, who will act as a halal product consultant.





According to Tranquilan, the study calls for the acquisition of 24 to 40 heads of carabaos from the PCC institutional herds only. These will then be divided into four controlled conditions.

“Meat-quality testing will also follow standard operations procedure for halal,” Tranquilan said in a statement.

“A minimum of six to 10 carabaos will be slaughtered after 18 months, and three more batches to follow for ages 24, 30 and 36 months,” she added.

All materials required for the project will be settled by April 2017, based on the study’s rationale. Tranquilan mentioned molasses, soybean, copra and other organics, which will be used as feeds for the controlled animals.

However, as a member of the previous team who worked on testing carabeef quality, PCC Acting Executive Director Arnel del Barrio proposed changes in the methodology of the study, particularly on reducing the cost of the project.

“Slaughtering the animals after 18 months is too early,” del Barrio said. “The meat is very tender, 24-month-old buffalo is a good one to start, and we can lessen the number of animals, also the overall cost of the project.”

Del Barrio also encouraged PCC at USM center Director Dr. Benjamin Basilio to allot carabaos for the halal development project to create multilocation trial.

AI congress

The national Genetic Improvement Program (GIP) of PCC recently held the First Northern Luzon Artificial Insemination (AI) Congress at Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) Training Center in Batac City,

Ilocos Norte.

The AI Congress sought to discuss issues and concerns pertaining to AI program implementation and to plan out strategies on how to increase the number of AI services and improve their success rate.

Del Barrio said the objective of the congress is to enhance the appreciation of AI technicians about their work and that their contribution in the success of the GIP is crucial.

PCC at MMSU Director Grace Marjorie Recta said the three-day seminar is an avenue for AI technicians to acquire broader understanding and appreciation of their role in PCC’s efforts to genetically improve the Philippine carabao.