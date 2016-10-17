PBA Press Corps Annual Awards unfurls Saturday

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Press Corps will again honor the top performers in the season about to end in when it holds its Annual Awards Night on Saturday at the Gloria Maris restaurant at the Gateway Mall at the Araneta Center in Cubao.

The 7 p.m. event will carry a nostalgic atmosphere as it pays tribute to the late great Coach Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan, in whose honor the Coach of the Year award has been named after by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Close family members, players, league officials and colleagues of the man they called “The Maestro” have been invited to grace the affair presented by Cignal. The champion coach of Crispa, Great Taste and Purefoods passed away two months ago at the age of 92.

Dalupan won PBA 15 championships, including the first grand slam in 1976—a record that was broken recently by Barangay Ginebra Coach Tim Cone.





The Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year award again serves as the night’s highlight. San Miguel Beer’s Leo Austria hoisted the trophy last year.

Also to be handed out as the Executive of the Year award, which TNT Katropa Governor Patrick Gregorio received in 2015.

The other trophies to be awarded in the event that has Chancellor as official outfitter are the Mighty Sports-Defensive Player of the Year, Bogs Adornado Comeback Player, Mr. Quality Minutes and Accel Order of Merit, automatically given to the player who emerges with the most Player of the Week honors.

The press corps will also honor the Scoring Champion, Accel All-Rookie Team and All-Interview Team, which is being revived this year.