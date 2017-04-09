Passion Sunday reflections

Blessed palms were carried in procession as Jesus entered Jerusalem. Others waved branches of trees, and the large crowd spread their cloaks on the road. The crowds which preceded him chanted: “Hosanna to the Son of David; blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. Hosanna in the Highest.” (Matthew 21:8-9)

Since hosanna in Hebrew meant “O, Lord. grant salvation”, somehow the people acknowledged Jesus, as a great teacher. They have seen for themselves the signs and wonders of miracles He performed in many places.

Lifting mind and heart to God

After the Last Supper, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane with Peter, James and John, sons of Zebedee. The darkness that enveloped the Garden shared the grief unto death of Jesus whose consolation he sought from his closest friends to join him in prayer fails.

“Watch and pray that you may not undergo the test.” (Matthew 26:41) The time has come for the Son of Man to ransom sinful man with His most precious blood. There can never be more delay in fulfilling what the Scriptures foretold. Truly, Jesus’s disciples who were yet in the middle of their slumber were caught by surprise.

A large crowd with swords and clubs advanced in the direction toward the person whom Judas would plant a kiss. A commotion follows. A disciple in protest struck the high priest’s servant, cutting off his ear. Jesus admonished him, “Put your sword back into the sheath for all who take the sword will perish by the sword.” (Matthew 26:52)

Jesus tells us to pray. For in prayer, we sow and grow in holiness. Prayer is a shield against temptation. We pray to adore, thank and ask for God’s forgiveness for our sins. We, likewise, ask him for favors for self and others. Sor Julieta S. Seda, Secular Institute of the Two Hearts (SITH)

Bandwagon mentality

Just as the crowd was in a frenzy to welcome Jesus as he entered Jerusalem, the same crowd shouted: “Let him be crucified!” when asked by Pilate what to do with Jesus called Messiah. (Matthew 27:22)

Pilate asked: “Why? What evil has he done?” The crowd only shouted louder. “Let him be crucified!” (Matthew 27:23)

Barrabas was freed as preferred by the crowd, and Jesus was to be crucified. Pilate washed his hands with water in front of the crowd and declared, “I am innocent of the blood of this just man. The responsibility is yours.” (Matthew 27:24)

The destructive influence of a group of people still prevails in modern society. Contagion theory of motivation is how sociologist call it, but it is better understood as bandwagon mentality. The Philippines is one of the countries in the world known for its beautiful and fashionable women.

Social media has greatly influenced Filipinos to dress and be instep with what is fashionable.

How many women still take time and seriously figure out if their attires complement their physical features?

As a people, are we honest, are we morally selective in our choices of clothes so as not to titillate the evil desires of others? What thoughts come to mind when you see even grandmas in figure-hugging, short tights, which were worn as undergarments a decade ago?

Passion for fashion! Fashion trending, anyone? Sor Ma. Cristina U. Averilla, SITH

Are we like Peter?

Asked if he knew Jesus, for he was seen with him, Peter said, “I do not know what you are talking about. I do not know the man.” (Matthew 26:70-72)

Pressured to admit he did, Peter began to curse and swear, “I do not know the man.” (Matthew 26:74)

Sometimes, all of us are like Peter. We profess our faith by reciting the creed, to declare our life principles, but deny it. We all claim we are a true friend. But, when our principles are put on edge, we compromise. When friendship leads to danger, we betray.

Often, we choose convenience over truth because truth hurts our ego and self-esteem. Too, truth demands sacrifices, to forget ourselves, to die to our desires. Often, truth demands that we hurt even the people we love for truth to prevail.

“What is the truth?” Pilate asked Jesus. (John 18:38) This is the same question we ask today as we look at our scourged and lacerated society. Ours is a world filled with half-truths.

Mass media is brainwashing us with false information. Our godless society is telling us that we can live without God.

The New Age Movement said, “Everything and everyone is one: Monism.” Because all is one, everything, too, is part of a divine essence. Thus, the person is the standard truth, a new found self-sacredness. New Age Spirituality heralds psychic powers, enlightened consciousness, mind liberation and spirit guides among others. Indeed, “Every mania has a pathway to follow or a dirt road to explore.”

As a religious, truth is something we teach with passion. The right to life, the evil of death penalty, abortion is murder, homosexuality is a sin, marriage is sacred and the Eucharist is God.

These are truths many people disagree with. We can choose to be like Peter and simply say “I do not know the man”, or we can be like the Blessed Virgin Mary who stood at the foot of the cross till the end. Sor Ethelinda C. Mabbayed, SITH

Suffering to win souls for heaven

Suffering is for everyone. In suffering, we are equal, and often taken by surprise. It makes us ask, why?

If God is so good, why do I hurt so badly? Why does God allow suffering? What have I done to deserve this? These questions can be answered by another question.

Why did Jesus have to die for you? What did He do to merit death on the cross?

He did no wrong to anyone. But He suffered to redeem mankind. And on the cross, Jesus spoke to God the Father: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” This was something no one has seen, no one has heard, nor the heart of man conceived. (1 Corinthians 2:9)

“That Jesus should destroy the power of the devil by allowing it to destroy Him—This is the foolishness of God, which is wiser than man, the weakness of God, which is stronger than man.” (1 Corinthians 1:25)

A cross without Jesus is not a cross. A cross without suffering is not a cross. Christianity is tested by the cross. Suffering becomes a sacrifice when offered with a full mind and right disposition. On earth, no one can have a “Christ-less cross”, or a “crossless Christ.” Suffering, regarded as sacrifice, can change the hearts and minds of men.

In our suffering, God is there. He knows enough to understand what is happening. He is powerful enough to understand everything. He is kind enough to respect our limits. He is loving enough to forgive our doubts. He is caring enough to calm our fears, and gracious enough to accept a weak faith. Sor Rosalyn J. Caballes, SITH

Obedience unto death

Jesus obeys unto death. He obeys from love, obeys always and will obey until the end of the world, said Saint Peter Julian Eymard.

Jesus is the epitome of the virtue of obedience. Without an iota of resistance, without a murmur, He obeyed the Father to redeem a sinful world.

Today Jesus continues to obey His Father. He obeys the voice of the priest during consecration. He remains in the Blessed Sacrament subjecting Himself to all kinds of irreverence, sacrileges and indifference, because it is the Father’s will. Jesus bears all these desecrations with much love and victimhood, said Fr. Edgardo M. Arellano in Victimhood Book II.

Man began to forget that everything that he has comes from God to be used in obedience to God’s will. Man does not fully realize that man is a thief when he uses time, talent and treasures for vested interest.

The temptation to question authority is common among those who see themselves far superior than their superiors. This emotional feeling prevails in all human organizations, including the church and religious communities.

When members do not look to their superior as a personality of Jesus because of pride, it is difficult to have a united community.

To obey a finite creature and belie that his commands are God’s holy will require patriarchal faith. But followed humbly, it brings about abundant graces in the community, according to Father Arellano. Let us imitate the perfect model of obedience, the Blessed Mother, the epitome of unconditional fiat.

To honor God, “whatever is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4:8)

Pure thoughts, will keep our emotions pure and will engender obedience. “All Christians are called not to be conformed to the world but be transformed by renewing minds.” (Romans 12:2) Sor Jazeth Jimena, SITH

Santiago is a former regional director of the Department of Education National Capital Region. She is currently a faculty member of Mater Redemptoris Collegium in Calauan, Laguna, and Mater Redemptoris College in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.