Pampanga hosts 17th ATOP convention

CLARK FREEPORT—The 17th Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) National Convention is now ongoing at the Royce Hotel here until Friday.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga is hosting the event with the theme: “Tourism for All: Promoting Universal Accessibility,” for the first time since ATOP’s inception at the turn of the millennium in 2000.

ATOP delegates from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao started gathering here since Monday for the annual conference to honor tourism’s best practices led by its President Alphonsus Tesoro from the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office of Capiz and its core of officers with Vice President for the Visayas Josie Granada from the City Tourism Office of Baybay, Leyte, Vice President for Mindanao Minda Regis from the Provincial Tourism Office of Lanao Del Norte, Secretary-General Josette Doctor from the Provincial Tourism Office of Northern Samar, Treasurer Malu Elduayan from the Provincial Tourism Office of Pampanga, Secretary for the Visayas Roselle Ruiz from the Provincial Tourism Office of Aklan, PRO for Luzon Arwin Lingat from the Provincial Tourism Office of Pampanga, PRO for the Visayas Ma. Elma Gerasmo from the City Tourism Office of Bacolod; and regional representatives Eliseo Dela Cruz from the Provincial Tourism Office of Bulacan (Region 3), Alenmarie Alejo from the City Tourism Office of San Juan (NCR) and Jerry Anas from the Municipal Tourism Office of Leganes, Iloilo (Region 6).

The delegates are joined by ATOP immediate past-president Miguel Sison from the City Tourism Office of Alaminos, Pangasinan.





Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo was the guest of honor and speaker at the opening on Tuesday dubbed, “Mekeni Malaus ka Pampanga (Come and Welcome to Pampanga): Governor’s Night” at the Clark Parade Grounds here adjacent to the hotel.