Palace told: Don’t expect full passage of tax-hike bills

Senate leaders pleaded with Palace officials on Monday to desist from insisting that senators pass in full the Palace-endorsed revenue-raising package under the so-called Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bill.

Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III said the chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara, had already conducted 12 public hearings on the tax bills, which, Pimentel said, “means the senators are seriously scrutinizing” the money measure.

“The appeal of the Senate: Do not pin us down on adopting the Executive version of the tax bills,” the Senate leader told reporters, adding, “We are also giving the senators a chance or opportunity to study them carefully and come up with their own amendments.”

Still, the Senate President assured that “definitely, we will have this tax-reform law.”

He also clarified that the tax-reform bills being considered in the Senate consists of two parts, the first of which is tax relief providing downward adjustments in tax rates of compensation of income earners. “That is why we need to pass this tax- reform law,” he said.

On the other hand, the Senate leader confirmed that senators are also considering upward adjustments on revenue-rich industry, like mining. “That is in the plan, but we are still in the first tax package.

The Duterte administration, he said, submitted five tax packages and they are still deliberating on the first package. “We will eventually tackle the corporation income tax, but mining tax will require a special law that we will also focus on.”

Pimentel noted that tax legislation is “a plus-minus” issue. “When it comes to tax relief, that is the minus side, because it means foregone revenue, but the government cannot recover all of that by simply raising tax on one segment of society. So the Executive branch came up with the tax-reform bills.”

He, however, said the Palace-endorsed tax reform bill under consideration actually increased the tax rates on wealthy Filipinos, noting it is being “adjusted from 32 percent to 35 percent”.