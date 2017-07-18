Palace to solons: Extend martial law in Mindanao until December

Martial law in Mindanao might last for the rest of the year as President Duterte has appealed to lawmakers to allow the extension of military rule on the island until December 31.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said the President wrote a letter to Congress asking for almost a half-a-year extension of Proclamation 216, which imposes martial law and suspends the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the whole of Mindanao. The executive proclamation is due to expire on Saturday, or 60 days after it was issued on May 23.

Under Article 7, Section 18 of the Constitution, the President is given the power to declare martial law and suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus for a period of not more than 60 days.

In his letter to Congress, Duterte said his motion to extend martial law is upon his individual review of the conflict in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, and other parts of Mindanao. Abella said the possible martial-law extension is intended to “deal with local terrorist groups and anything that threatens public safety in Mindanao”.

“The primary objective of the possible extension is to allow our forces to continue with their operation and to focus more on the liberation of Marawi City and its rehabilitation and rebuilding,” Abella said.

In a text message to the BusinessMirror, Mindanao Development Authority Deputy Executive Director Romeo M. Montenegro said he is certain the President assessed the situation well before making such appeal to Congress.

“The President has certainly considered key elements in calling for the extension, noting the need to completely quell rebellion in parts of Mindanao,” Montenegro said.

Business is as usual in Mindanao, he added, in spite of the declaration of martial law in the whole of the island and extremist threats in Marawi City.

“The overall business mood for the rest of Mindanao had remained normal notwithstanding, except perhaps for some sectors, as heightened security weighed in on travel movements,” Montenegro said.

‘Justify extension’

Lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to justify the proposed extension of martial law in Mindanao.

While they support the extension of martial law, Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, Party-list Rep. Harry Roque of Kabayan and Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. of Ako Bicol said there’s still a need for the AFP and the PNP to prove that the extension is warranted.

Majority Leader Rodolfo C. Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said Duterte has called on the Congress to conduct a special session at 9 a.m. on Saturday to consider the extension of martial law.

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez vowed for the passage of the measure extending martial law.

However, Rep. Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao, a member of Magnificent 7 and petitioner of martial law before the Supreme Court, asked the Palace and the leadership of Congress to give lawmakers more time to study the situation before considering the extension.