Palace to resuscitate moribund steel industry

Malacañang is now considering two options to revive the country’s flagging steel industry: temporary tariff protection and operation of an integrated steel plant.

These were the recommendations put forward by Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology Communications Ramon Jacinto.

Jacinto said the government may reopen the mothballed National Steel Corp. (NSC) or pursue a “greenfield steel project”.

“If it makes sense in the studies being conducted to revive NSC, then we’ll do it. If not, we’ll put up another one,” he told reporters in an interview.

To recall, the Jacinto family has long been a prominent player in the steel industry, with the patriarch Fernando P. Jacinto once an equity investor in what was known as Iligan Integrated Steel Mills Inc.

Last December the Iligan City government has reportedly put up for auction the NSC assets due to tax delinquency. But the property was forfeited to the local government after it failed to secure bids.

According to Jacinto, the government would have to encourage the participation of foreign investors in the construction of an integrated steel plant as construction could cost $3 billion.

He said the government’s vision is not to be completely dependent on locally made steel but to augment cheaper imports with those made in the Philippines. “Even if [imported steel] is cheap we should have our own. Steel is the rice of the industry sector,” he said.

While the local steel industry is being built up, Jacinto said the government may have to impose high tariffs for steel products.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, in an interview earlier, said iron and steel products have been edged out by cheaper imports from China.

“Every country that has built its own steel industry has had tariff protection for a while, maybe 10 years until it matures, but, of course, we have the commitments for tariff elimination. But if it’s a matter of national policy, we might be an exception,” Jacinto said.

SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., the largest reinforced steel bar maker in Southeast Asia and the Philippines, has formally offered to acquire the NSC in March from the National Development Corp. If the proposal materializes, Iligan will be SteelAsia’s seventh steelworks.