Palace declares December 26, Jan. 2 special nonworking days

To allow people to fully enjoy Christmas and New Year days, which both fall on a Sunday, Malacañang has declared December 26 and January 2 as special nonworking days throughout the country.

The declaration was based on the Proclamation 117 signed by Acting Executive Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra.

“The declaration of December 26, 2016, and January 2, 2017, both falling on a Monday, as special [nonworking] days will give the people full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones,” stated in the proclamation.

“A longer weekend promotes domestic tourism and enables employers to plan their work schedules effectively and efficiently, resulting in improved productivity,” it added.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has been directed to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector.

With the Palace declaration, the people will also be able to enjoy a long weekend from December 30 to January 2.

December 30, a Rizal Day, is one of the 10 regular holidays listed under Proclamation 50 signed by President Duterte in August.