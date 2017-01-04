Palace, Congress leaders still favor Con-ass for Cha-cha

SENATORS and congressmen convening as a constituent assembly (Con-ass) remains the favored mode by Malacañang and Congress leaders to fast-track a major amendment to the 1987 Constitution, paving the way for a shift to a federal form of government endorsed by President Duterte.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, as he confirmed efforts to firm up a bicameral consensus to convene the Senate and the House of Representatives as a Con-ass instead of calling for national elections of delegates to a Constitutional convention (Con-con) to change the Constitution ratified during President Corazon C. Aquino’s administration.

Fielding questions at a Senate media forum, Ejercito disclosed that leaders of the bicameral Congress, however, still need to iron out the manner of voting when senators and congressmen finally convene to amend the Constitution.

He also acknowledged concerns that under the federal set-up, some regions “may be left behind” by other regions rich with natural resources, but cited Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III’s assurance that this will be “adequately addressed” when lawmakers convene.

“The Senate President believes there are mechanisms to address that,” Ejercito said.

He added that Congress leaders are still in the process of working out other details to pave the way for Charter change (Cha-cha), following an initial consensus favoring the Con-ass as the more “convenient” mode for amending the Constitution.

He recalled that sentiments aired by lawmakers in favor of Con-ass cited the additional expense required for conducting national elections to elect Con-con delegates.

In the same forum, Ejercito debunked speculations about an alleged plot by some senators to stage a “coup” to oust Pimentel.

“Senate President Koko is safe…the issues are not enough to justify a Senate coup,” Ejercito said. “May konting tampuhan lang, but not serious enough to oust him,” Ejercito told reporters but declined to elaborate beyond saying that the Senate leadership remains “stable at this time.”

He added: “As of this time, Senate President Pimentel has nothing to worry about. He listens and acts right away if issues are brought to him…he reaches out.”

