Palace backs probe on ‘fake’ tax stamps

MALACAÑANG has expressed its support for the probe being conducted by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on the alleged use of fake cigarette-tax stamps.

In a text message, Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar said Apo Production Unit (Apo), a Presidential Communications Operations Office attached agency, will help the BIR in its investigation.

“The PCOO, through Apo Production Unit Chairman Mike Dalumpines, has been working closely with the BIR to get to the bottom of the alleged cigarette-tax stamp scam,” Andanar said.

Andanar said in a recent interview that the PCOO supports Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay in his efforts to improve tax collection nationwide.

The President himself, Andanar added, has stressed the importance of improving tax collection, particularly because of the need to finance various infrastructure projects.

The government estimates that it is losing over P10-billion in taxes due to the illicit trade and the proliferation of counterfeit cigarette-tax stamps.

“Susuportahan sila ng Presidential Communications Operations Office. Ayon na rin sa direktiba ni Presidente Duterte, kailangang tumaas ang ating koleksyon ng buwis para makatulong sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa at mapondohan ang mga proyekto na tinutulak ng iba’t ibang ahensya tulad ng DPWH at DOTr,” Andanar said.

On Monday Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) Chairman Jesus L. Arranza cautioned senators from being associated with HB 4144, as the lone company that supported it in the House is now embroiled in a tax-evasion probe.

Last week the BIR chief said the agency is investigating Bulacan-based cigarette maker Mighty Corp. for allegedly using fake-tax stamps on its products. Dulay said the BIR received reports that there were fake internal revenue stamps affixed on cigarette packs.

With a report from Cai U. Ordinario