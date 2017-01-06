PAL official carrier of Miss Universe

Flag Carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has once more been designated as Official Airline Partner of the 65th edition of the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant to be held in Manila this month. This is the third time the country is hosting the prestigious event.

As official carrier and global sponsor, PAL will fly the 85 candidates to top local destinations, including Cebu, Davao, Boracay, Vigan, Baguio, Batanes to savor Filipino culture, cuisine, beaches and famous tourist attractions.

A number of activities have been lined up by the organizing committee, culminating in the coronation on January 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, where 2016 Miss Universe Pia Alonso Wurtzbach will transfer her crown to her successor. Pia is concurrently a PAL brand ambassador.

Aside from some candidates, all members of the organizing committee and working staff will be flown by PAL to Manila.

Maxine Medina, 2016 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe and daughter of PAL flight purser Maximo Guillermo Medina, will represent the country in the pageant. The 26-year-old Maxine was also picked by airline executives as Miss Philippine Airlines for showing potential to portray the “Heart of the Filipino.”

Last December 7, nine of 12 contestants representing Japan, Australia, China, Korea, Thailand, USA, New Zealand, Indonesia and Vietnam as well as Miss Universe Organization President Paula Mary Shugart arrived in Manila via Pal for the pageant’s kickoff event that included a photo shoot at beaches of Siargao.

PAL has lots of experience flying beauty queens. PAL was official carrier of the 1994 Miss Universe and a sponsor of the 1974 edition, both held in the Philippines.

PAL flew then 18-year-old Gloria Diaz back to Manila in 1969 when she took home the country’s first Miss Universe crown, and Margie Moran, the country’s second Miss Universe titlist, in 1973.

Since partnering with the Bb. Pilipinas pageant organizers, PAL has been flying the country’s representatives to and from the top beauty competitions.